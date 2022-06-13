Veteran Running Back Re-Signs With Chiefs: Report

Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon has decided to run it back with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McKinnon has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

RB Jerick McKinnon returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 13, 2022

After a strong 2017 campaign in Minnesota in which McKinnon accumulated 991 yards from scrimmage as a change-of-pace back, he signed a four-year, $30 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2018, per Pro Football Reference.

Several injuries forced McKinnon to be sidelined from September of 2018 until 2020, when he played his final season with the 49ers. That season, he registered 572 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

The Chiefs first united with McKinnon in 2021, when Kansas City signed him to a one-year deal on May 1. He wouldn’t see much action during the first month of the 2022 regular season, but saw an increased role when Clyde Edwards-Helaire landed on injured reserve in October.

McKinnon Led Chiefs Backfield During Playoff Run

McKinnon’s role further increased during the playoffs, when he accumulated 150 rushing yards on 34 rushing attempts (4.4 yards per carry) and caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 165 receiving yards in three games.

His best game during the playoff run was during the Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when McKinnon six passes on six targets for 81 yards and a receiving touchdowns, and added another 61 rushing yards on 12 rushing attempts.

Patrick Mahomes throws a shovel pass to RB Jerick McKinnon, who takes it in the end zone from 4 yards out. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 7#Steelers – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/P40tPhxCjX — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 17, 2022

McKinnon, 30, re-joins a Kansas City backfield in 2022 that includes Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones II, Derrick Gore, Isiah Pacheco, and Tayon Fleet-Davis.