Chiefs’ Former 1st-Round Pick Named Team’s ‘Biggest Draft Mistake’

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of “misses” in the NFL Draft over the course of the franchise’s history. But which draft pick was the worst?

The 33rd team believes that label belongs to 2011 first-round pick and wide receiver, Jonathan Baldwin.

The draft is an imperfect science after all pic.twitter.com/FhDgoVVfSu — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 11, 2023

As the 26th overall pick by the Chiefs in 2011, Baldwin’s career in the NFL was short-lived, which is ultimately why he made The 33rd Team’s list.

During his rookie season, Baldwin caught 21 passes on 52 targets for 254 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 regular season games according to Pro Football Reference. In 2012, he caught 20 passes on 47 targets for 325 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kansas City traded Baldwin in August 2013 to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for receiver AJ Jenkins. In seven regular season games played the following season, Baldwin caught 3 passes on 9 targets for 28 yards.

Baldwin was waived by the 49ers on August 4, 2014. The Detroit Lions claimed him off of waivers, yet waived him a day later due to a failed physical.

After just three seasons in the NFL, Baldwin’s NFL career officially came to an end.

Jonathan Baldwin Pursued Boxing Career

Following his NFL career, Jonathan Baldwin decided to pursue a career in boxing. He began training with renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California in 2016.

Baldwin has fought in several amateur boxing matches, including a victory in his debut fight in December 2017. He has since fought in a few more amateur fights, with mixed results. Baldwin has expressed a desire to turn professional in the future and continue to pursue his boxing career.

In an interview with the Kansas City Star in 2018, Baldwin explained that he was drawn to boxing because of the sport’s individual nature and the fact that success in boxing is solely dependent on an athlete’s own efforts and dedication. He also credited boxing with helping him to overcome some of the struggles he faced during his NFL career.

Who Are Some Other Chiefs Draft Busts?

There are a few other draft picks made by the Chiefs that are also in the running for some of the biggest draft mistakes in the franchise’s history.

Quarterback Todd Blackledge was the seventh overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, but he struggled in his five seasons with the Chiefs, throwing just 29 touchdowns and 38 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference.

The Chiefs used the sixth overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft on defensive tackle Ryan Sims. Yet, he failed to live up to expectations, recording just 7.5 sacks in five seasons with the team.

Defensive end Tyson Jackson was the third overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, but he never lived up to his draft status. In five seasons with the Chiefs, he recorded just 9 sacks.

Running back Larry Johnson was a star in college and had a few productive seasons with the Chiefs, but his career in Kansas City was ultimately marred by off-field issues and declining production. As the 27th overall pick by the Chiefs in 2003, Johnson recorded 1,000 rushing yards just twice during his nine-year NFL career.