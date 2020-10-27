Chiefs Terminate Backup QB, Protect Ex-Vikings OL For Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs are shaking up their practice squad ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the winless New York Jets. On Wednesday afternoon, the defending Super Bowl champions terminated the contract of QB Jordan Ta’amu, per the NFL’s official transaction report for October 27.

The 22-year-old was designated to the practice squad during the team’s final roster cuts in September and was also the first Chiefs player to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

He was originally signed to a one-year deal on March 23 after shining in the since-disbanded XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks. Ta’amu, who will now be free to sign with any NFL team, also had a brief stint with the Houston Texans after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019.

Chiefs Protect OL Danny Isidora for Week 8

Kansas City also made a second roster move involving a practice squader on Wednesday, protecting OL Danny Isidora for the second consecutive week in advance of Sunday’s home tilt versus the Jets.

Chiefs have dropped QB Jordan Ta'amu from the practice squad. The club also protected OG Danny Isidora from signing with another team this week. They did the same last week ahead of his elevation to the game-day roster with RT Mitchell Schwartz out. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 27, 2020

The fourth-year veteran was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on September 8 and was active for last week’s 43-16 blowout victory over the Denver Broncos. Isidora brings 21 games (3 starts) of experience in two systems, the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18) and the Miami Dolphins (2019), who most recently released the 26-year-old during 53-man roster cuts in September.

