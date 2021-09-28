Josh Gordon Sends Message After Signing With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs shook the NFL landscape up a bit prior to the Week 3 Monday Night Football game taking place by signing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon, 30, is being reinstated by the league after being suspended indefinitely for two years for violating the league’s substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies, per Schefter. Gordon is eligible to play as early as Week 4, however, he is set to start off on Kansas City’s practice squad until he is caught up to speed, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Gordon Sends Message

Following the news of him signing with the defending AFC champions, Gordon pushed out a tweet that shared one, simple statement.

“Time to get to work.”

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

One of the first people to retweet Gordon’s statement: Patrick Mahomes, as shown in the below screenshot, which was taken on Mahomes’ Twitter timeline.

How Gordon Fits Into Chiefs’ Offense

After losing Sammy Watkins to free agency this offseason, there were concerns about who could be a reliable starter opposite of Tyreek Hill in the passing game. Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have always soaked up a majority of the targets with Mahomes under center, but having a consistent, third-option in the passing game is still crucial for the Chiefs offense in the event that one of those two players were shut down by a defense or got hurt.

Players like Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle have stepped up this season, with the former on pace for 62 receptions, 606 yards, and five touchdowns, which would be career-highs for the third-year wideout. However, there’s a clear need in the offense for a big-bodied pass-catcher that can use his size and athleticism to make plays downfield. That’s why Gordon is a great fit for Kansas City’s offense.

If Gordon can even somewhat resemble what he was early in his career with the Cleveland Browns, which was an All-Pro, then Mahomes has just what he needs to put together another MVP-like performance in 2021. However, Gordon obviously comes with some concerns, like being able to stay within the parameters of the NFL rulebook and staying focused on his job.

Nevertheless, this is a low-risk, high-reward option at wide receiver for the defending AFC champions. If Gordon flops, then the Chiefs don’t take a big hit financially. But if Gordon is productive, then Kansas City has a tremendous value at the wide receiver position.

As for when Gordon will take the field for the first time in a Chiefs uniform — don’t expect it to be in Week 4. Since he is on the practice squad and won’t be promoted until he learns the playbook, look for Gordon to play for the first time in Week 5, at the earliest. That’s when Kansas City will be taking on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.