Josh Gordon Speaks Out About Play After Chiefs’ Win Over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense sputtered out yet again in the team’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense managed a total of 237 yards, scored just one touchdown while turning the ball over zero times, per ESPN’s box score. On top of that, one can’t help but notice that one player, in particular, failed to record a catch for a fourth straight game. That player was veteran wide receiver, Josh Gordon.

Gordon — who joined Kansas City on September 27 — has been an underwhelming performer since joining the defending AFC champions. Since registering his first catch as a member of the Chiefs in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he had one target which he caught for 11 yards, Gordon has been targeted a total of two times and has registered one reception over the ensuing four games.

While head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have admitted they need to get Gordon more involved on offense, Gordon took to Twitter after the team’s Week 9 victory to speak out about his play against Green Bay.

Gordon: I Gotta be Better

Gordon’s message on Twitter was simple, taking the blame for going yet another game without a target or catch.

“Great team win tonight. Individually I gotta be better. I will be,” Gordon wrote.

Against Green Bay, Gordon played a total of 19 snaps, which is his second-highest snap total in a single game this season, with his highest total being in Week 8 against the New York Giants (32). Through five games, Gordon has played a total of 79 snaps, which is 20% of Kansas City’s total offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Mahomes on Offensive Struggles

After the game, Mahomes spoke about the importance of the win for Kansas City over the Packers, as the Chiefs head into Week 10 with a 5-4 record.

“It was extremely important,” Mahomes said on Sunday, November 7. “Obviously (Packers QB) Aaron (Rodgers) didn’t play, but that’s a really good football team, a really good defense. I thought (Packers QB) Jordan (Love) played a good football game and they have playmakers all around. For us to be able to win a game like that in that fashion, it shows that we know how to win, we know how to find a way to win games. It’s all out in front of us now. “We play the Raiders this upcoming week – they’re a great football team that’s played a lot of great football this season. It’s about what we can do this week to be better to go out there to try to find a way to win.”



Despite only throwing two touchdowns over the last three games, Mahomes still has a high level of confidence as the Chiefs head into a week in which they take on the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.