Chiefs Analyst Says Former All-Pro’s Success Could Be ‘Disastrous’

The biggest talking point of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason might be which wide receiver steps up to lead this new-look crew of pass-catchers.

Will it be a first-year player like Skyy Moore or Justyn Ross? How about a veteran addition like JuJu Smith-Schuster or Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Or even an under-the-radar playmaker like Justin Watson or a familiar face like Mecole Hardman?

For the first time in a long time, the answer is unclear at wide receiver after the 2022 overhaul — and it’s kind of exciting. There is one returning veteran that isn’t getting much attention, however, and he comes with an All-Pro resume.

Stagner Crushes Josh Gordon Fantasy

When Josh Gordon joined Kansas City in 2021, many fans and analysts believed the former 1,600-yard receiver could have one more run of success alongside Patrick Mahomes. In year one, that dream never materialized.

Gordon finished the season with five receptions, at an atrocious catch rate of 35.7%. That came out to 32 yards through the air and three first downs (one touchdown).

Despite his lack of success, the Chiefs decided to give the reclamation project one more opportunity in 2022, offering him a reserve/future contract back in February — but they didn’t do him any favors. After a busy offseason, Gordon is now buried on the depth chart with a growing unlikelihood that he even makes the Week 1 roster.

That brings us to the present day and an interesting mailbag question that was posed to Arrowhead Pride analysts Matt Stagner and Ron Kopp Jr. on the “AP Out Of Structure” podcast. “What if the answer in Kansas City is actually Josh Gordon?” The fan’s talking point read, inspiring a somewhat unexpected response from Stagner.

The #Chiefs brought back Josh Gordon–but if he winds up being a big part of their offense this season it could mean disastrous things for the rest of their pass catchers. #APOutOfStructure@Ron_Kopp | @stagdsp pic.twitter.com/IusaC9qGLc — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) May 31, 2022

With a slight smile, he began: “What if, in this upside-down world, this alternate reality scenario, what if Josh Gordon comes back at age 31 after not producing in this league since before Ron was out of high school — Josh Gordon somehow comes back this season, now he knows the offense, signs that futures deal after being inactive and all of a sudden he is the go-to-guy in this receiver room. What if he’s the answer? What if he has a monster season? 1,000 yards out of Josh Gordon this season, what would that mean for this team?”

If you didn’t catch the sarcasm by now, it continued as Stagner used an old-school movie metaphor to imply that this is nothing but a fairytale.

“This is one of those scenarios that would be poetic, that would be a great cheesy movie or kids story that you could tell people,” Stagner explained, “but to me, this would be a pretty terrible outcome for the Chiefs.”

He concluded: “If Josh Gordon is a 1,000-yard receiver this year, if he is the guy in this room, that means that the entire Chiefs offseason around rebuilding this wide receiver position and trading away Tyreek Hill, and going out and investing in several other receivers has been a complete and total failure if 31-year-old Josh Gordon is your guy — Skyy Moore failed, Mecole Hardman failed, JuJu Smith-Schuster failed, MVS failed…”

Agree or Disagree?

Arrowhead Pride’s tweet added that it “could mean disastrous things” for the rest of the potential weapons if Gordon was a “big part” of the offense based on Stagner’s point and they’re not necessarily wrong.

Very few look at this WR corps and say that Gordon will be the man to lead it after a 32-yard campaign with a clear need behind Hill. Now that Kansas City has bulked in quantity, that’s when the veteran will emerge and play like he’s 22 again?

This theory may not be impossible, but it’s pretty close.

And as Stagner points out — what would that say about Moore, Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling, Hardman, and the others? In this scenario, is Gordon just that good, or are they all worse than expected?

Sometimes, as a fan, it can be easy to root for the underdog story and Gordon has become that later in his career. Don’t get me wrong, any 1,000-yard campaign would be welcomed but remembering the All-Pro talent from a near-decade ago and assuming all that skill can easily be unlocked once again isn’t always that simple.

The NFL is nicknamed the “not for long” league for a reason: Times change, and sometimes, it all happens in a Flash.