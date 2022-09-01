Former Chiefs 8-Year Veteran Visits With AFC Contender: Report

Just a day after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon is close to signing with another AFC contender.

Gordon paid a visit to the Tennessee Titans on August 31, according to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.

After being reinstated to the NFL in September of 2021, the Chiefs originally signed Gordon to the team’s practice squad on September 27. A week later, Gordon found himself being promoted to the Chiefs’ 53-player roster, but his impact wasn’t significant during his first season in Kansas City.

In 12 regular season games played last season, Gordon caught 5 passes on 14 targets for 32 yards and 1 touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

On January 24, the Chiefs waived Gordon but then re-signed him to a reserve/futures deal in February.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson are the wideouts that made the 53-player roster in Kansas City. Gordon didn’t perform well enough in training camp or the preseason to beat out any of those aforementioned pass-catchers for a roster spot.

Since Gordon, 31, was released and not waived by the Chiefs, that means he became a free agent and could choose his next destination immediately following his release from Kansas City.

While there’s no guarantee that Gordon’s visit to Tennessee will result in a contract offer, signs do typically point towards a veteran receiving a contract offer if they visit with a team. If Gordon were to join Tennessee he would join a receiver room that has five players on the Titans’ 53-player roster: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, and Cody Hollister.

Andy Reid on Josh Gordon’s Release

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Gordon not making the 53-player roster during his press conference on August 30 and didn’t rule out Gordon potentially returning via the practice squad.

“Listen, I’m proud of Josh (Gordon) for all that he did,” Reid said. “(It was) a real pleasure to have him here. There’s a chance that he potentially is back here and if it doesn’t work out somewhere else but just from a football standpoint but also even the bigger picture of things, he really did a heck of a job.”

The Chiefs have already filled 14 of the 16 vacant spots on their practice squad, with two of the spots being filled by receivers Cornell Powell and Daurice Fountain. So, there’s still some space for Gordon’s return to Kansas City.

Twitter Reacts to Gordon’s Release

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs releasing Gordon.

“Hopefully they sign him back in the future,” one Twitter user wrote. “Even tho he didn’t have many big plays and or “huge” stat numbers he did come in clutch when we needed him.”

“Shame it didn’t work out, hope he sticks on somewhere else or that he can land on our practice squad,” another user wrote.

“Yeah, Justin Watson and Fountain took that WR5 and 6 spot. Just no room for Josh Gordon, hopefully he get another shot and balls out,” another user wrote.

“Picture of class in New England and Seattle after that, problem is he isn’t fast enough anymore but teams sign him & whip their fans into a frenzy like they got jacked Jerry Rice. 2012 was 10 years ago & Josh, bless his heart missed about 5 of them,” another user wrote.

“Literally the biggest waste of talent in recent memory. Blame him, or the NFL substance abuse policy. Either way, the facts are the facts,” another user wrote.

“Cowboys should take a flier on Josh Gordon… They’ve taken chances on riskier players and have given multiple chances to the same kinds of players, Gordon would be cheap and if he’s a problem cut him…” another user wrote.