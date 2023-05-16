Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick & All-Pro’s Market Is Heating Up: Report

Free agent edge rusher Justin Houston, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been a free agent since March. But his free agency stint isn’t expected to leak into the 2023 season.

According to Heavy Sports’ Matt Lombardo on May 16, Houston is receiving “significant interest” from several teams.”Houston, 34, is in no rush to make a decision and weighing his options,” Lombardo wrote on Twitter.

Houston entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2011 draft. He spent eight years in Kansas City, earning four Pro Bowl nods and being named an All-Pro once during that timeframe. His best season in a Chiefs uniform came during his All-Pro campaign in 2014 when he recorded 23 tackles for loss and 22 sacks, which is a single-season record for Kansas City.

After the 2018 season, Kansas City decided to part ways with Houston, and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He spent two seasons in Indy and then signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

In 19 games played for the Ravens over the last two seasons, Houston recorded 70 total quarterback pressures (44 QB hurries, 18 QB hits, 17 sacks), 38 stops, and 2 forced fumbles according to PFF. His 75.4 PFF pass rush grade last season ranked 23rd among all NFL edge defenders.

Now well into his 30s and still a serviceable pass rush option for a contender, Houston will likely be signed by the time 2023 training camps kick off towards the end of July. Spotrac’s calculated market value for Houston has him fetching a two-year, $10.7 million contract.

Lombardo wrote an article that followed up his report on Houston in which he detailed the “four potential best fits” for Houston. The teams Lombardo named are the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears.

Twitter Reacts to News About Justin Houston

Twitter users reacted to Matt Lombardo’s report on Justin Houston.

“One of the top FA’s out there, would be great for any contender to bring in on a one year deal, despite being old still consistently produces,” one Twitter user wrote.

One of the top FA’s out there, would be great for any contender to bring in on a one year deal, despite being old still consistently produces — FauxNFLGM (@FauxNFLGM) May 16, 2023

“I thought he wasn’t going to receive much interest. I stand corrected,” another user wrote.

I thought he wasn’t going to receive much interest. I stand corrected https://t.co/HNHG7ZbhGc — Matthew (@double_deck3) May 16, 2023

“Bears. Flus (Matt Eberflus) brought him in with Indy too,” another user wrote. “He would be cheap and offer great leadership too.”

Bears. Flus brought him in with Indy too. He would be cheap and offer great leadership too. https://t.co/P27VFnyXLH — Nate Flint (@Nate_Flint) May 16, 2023

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1 year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1 year, $1.16 million)

OT Donovan Smith (1 year, $3 million)

OT Sebastian Gutierrez (1 year, $870,000)

CB Lamar Jackson (1 year, $940,000)

DT Matt Dickerson (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Chris Williams, (1 year, $940,000)

Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents: