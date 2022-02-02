Chiefs Assistant Coach in Mix for NFC Coordinator Role: Report

Amid a regime change at head coach for the New York Giants, a coach of the Kansas City Chiefs is being interviewed for a promotion with the NFC East team.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is interviewing for New York’s offensive coordinator job on Wednesday, February 2, according to NFL Media’s Adam Caplan. Kafka, along with Pep Hamilton and Chad O’Shea, is expected to be a finalist for the Giants’ OC job, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

With Ken Dorsey sticking with the #Bills, the expected finalists for #Giants OC: Pep Hamilton, Mike Kafka and Chad O’Shea, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2022

Kafka was believed to be a candidate for a promotion to coordinator in Kansas City if Eric Bieniemy took a head coaching job elsewhere, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media back in November. However, Bieniemy has had multiple interviews during the 2022 head coaching cycle in the NFL, but yet again hasn’t been hired. So, Kafka’s next opportunity for a promotion could be in New York, where former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been hired as the next head coach.

Kafka a Former NFL Product Turned QB Tutor

Kafka is a former NFL quarterback and draft pick of the Andy Reid-led Philadelphia Eagles in 2010. He played in four games as a rookie, completing 11 of 16 pass attempts for 107 yards while also throwing two interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Before hanging his cleats up in exchange for a clipboard, Kafka spent time with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals from 2013-15 following his three-year stint with Reid in Philadelphia.

Starting as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, Kafka joined Kansas City’s coaching staff and worked his way into roles as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

As a coach that has held Patrick Mahomes under his wing since Mahomes was a rookie, losing Kafka — if he were to go elsewhere in 2022 — would be a big loss for the Chiefs. Having a coach in Kafka’s position that has a strong relationship with the team’s starting quarterback is pivotal, making the potential departure of Kafka significant.

This may be the same reason why head coach Reid kept Kafka around despite the Eagles trying to hire him as an offensive coordinator this past offseason, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Reid seemingly knows the value Kafka has played on offense, mainly in the development of his franchise quarterback.

Daboll Pounded Chiefs in Playoffs

If you’re a part of Chiefs Kingdom and you hear Brian Daboll’s name — a tingle should run down your spine. That’s because of what his former team almost did to the Chiefs in the playoffs this season.

During Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and had another 68 yards on the ground. Coordinated by Daboll, Allen and the Bills’ offense were just about unstoppable in that game. Luckily, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense were unstoppable as that game progressed, which, paired with a favorable coin toss in overtime, got them the win.

Luckily, Daboll’s offensive mindset — which schemed up a Buffalo offense that ranked No. 5 overall in yards gained and touchdowns, and No. 3 overall in points scored during the regular season, per StatMuse — will now be going to the NFC East. The Chiefs just had the NFC East on their schedule this season, which means they won’t have to see Daboll and the Giants for four years — assuming Daboll keeps his job in New York.

"Looking forward to building a contender, both on and off the field." – Brian Daboll (via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/zw6DyOp1Xy — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 31, 2022