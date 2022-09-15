Former All-Pro Sparks Speculation of Chiefs Reunion With Tweet

Kareem Hunt burst onto the NFL scene with the Kansas City Chiefs and former All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant revved up speculation that a reunion could be in the works.

In a fairly of the blue tweet, Bryant shared what he’s been hearing about the trade rumor, sparking speculation that a move could be in the works.

“I heard chiefs and Hunt thinking about reuniting. That would be insane!” Bryant tweeted on September 14.

Bryant is no news-breaker but he still floats in NFL circles. And the idea at least has a bit of legs behind it considering Hunt’s situation with his current team, the Cleveland Browns. It also appears that he still has a good relationship with Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s my dude, man,” Mahomes said in 2021 prior to facing Hunt and the Browns. “I came in with Kareem, and obviously we’re not together anymore, but I still stay in touch. He’s a heck of a football player, and someone who was one of my best friends when we first got on the team together.”

Hunt Requested Trade From Browns Prior to Season

Hunt is currently a member of the Cleveland Browns, combining to form one of the best backfields in football with Pro Bowler Nick Chubb. He’s technically the backup to Chubb but they split the workload, with Hunt playing a larger role in the passing game. During Week 1 he had 15 touches — 11 carries and four catches — producing two touchdowns and 70 total yards.

However, Hunt is playing on the final year of his two-year extension he signed in 2020 and made it clear to the Browns prior to the start of the season that he’d like a long-term deal or to be traded. Cleveland shot down the trade request and it appears the sides have moved on from the issue, for now.

“It is what it is. I am going to control what I can control, and that is going out there and playing football, which I enjoy doing. I have done it all of my life,” Hunt said prior to the Browns opener.

Chiefs Reunion Would Take Some Smoothing Over

Hunt came out with the Chiefs as a third-round pick in 2017, putting up a 1,782-yard, 11-score season as a rookie to lead the NFL in rushing. However, their relationship ended on a rough note, with Kansas City parting ways with Hunt after TMZ published video that appeared to show Hunt kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was not happy with how the entire situation unfolded and was critical of Kareem Hunt for not being “truthful” as the team investigated the situation.

“We’d had some issues with Kareem not being truthful with what happened that night (in Cleveland) and we really felt in everybody’s interest we head in another direction,” Clark Hunt said.

Hunt admitted to not telling the whole truth to his former organization and took the blame.

“The Chiefs are right,” Hunt told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after being released. “I didn’t tell them everything. I don’t blame them for anything. My actions caused this. I wish I could apologize to them and let them know there’s no hard feelings between me and the Chiefs. I love the program and the people there. I just want to take this time to better myself.”

The Chiefs are currently rolling with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, rookie Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones at running back. Hunt and his bullying running style would be a nice upgrade for an already dynamic offense, although any kind of reunion seems like a long shot.