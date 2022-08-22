One of the highlights for the Kansas City Chiefs in their loss to the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener was rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis registering his first career sack.

The sack came with 9:43 left in the second quarter on 3rd-and-11. Karlaftis used an inside move to get past Chicago’s left tackle, chased veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian outside the pocket, and took him down for a 10-yard loss.

From earlier:#Chiefs 1st-round pick George Karlaftis hunts down #Bears QB Trevor Siemian on 3rd & 11 for a loss of 10. pic.twitter.com/gxNdmkJ9ox — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2022

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Karlaftis’ sack celebration wasn’t all that fancy — he gave an aggressive fist pump towards Kansas City’s sideline. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a problem with Karlaftis’ celebration, however, and called him out for it publicly after the game.

“He’s going to go hard the entire time,” Mahomes said on August 13. “That’s just who he is, that’s what got him here. He’ll continue to get better. We’ve got to work on his celebrations, though. We’ll work on that and get back to you.”

Play

Video Video related to chiefs’ george karlaftis earns national attention for revamped sack celebration 2022-08-22T06:42:47-04:00

Karlaftis apparently took Mahomes’ comments to heart, as he re-worked his sack celebration for Week 2 of the preseason.

Karlaftis Shows Off New Sack Celebration

Against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason, Karlaftis recorded another sack. This one came on a 3rd-and-10 play in the second quarter in which Karlaftis fought through a double team to get to quarterback Carson Wentz.

On 3rd & 10, Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis gets to QB Carson Wentz for the sack. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sXYs96mIos — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2022

After the sack, Karlaftis showed off his new sack celebration, which grabbed national attention.

Mahomes also reacted to the new celebration, writing on Twitter, “We still working on it! But getting better for sure!”

We still working on it! But getting better for sure! 😂 @TheGK3 https://t.co/acND2jPvgD — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 21, 2022

Other Twitter users also reacted to Karlaftis’ new sack celebration.

“Celebration should be a more emphatic Night King slow hands raise. Instead of raising the dead, raise the crowd. Instead of Winter is Here, Karlaftis is here. Maybe keep the spirit fingers,” one Twitter user wrote.

Celebration should be a more emphatic Night King slow hands raise. Instead of raising the dead, raise the crowd. Instead of Winter is Here, Karlaftis is here. Maybe keep the spirit fingers 😂 pic.twitter.com/EUUrnXMIgL — Mekaiyel (@dubbstep18) August 21, 2022

“I give it a B- definitely still have room to approve. [George Karlaftis] watch some old tapes of Jared Allen, Derrick Thomas and Neil Smith. Those are some of the greats @Chiefs at getting to the quarterback. They all had their own sack celebration,” another user wrote.

I give it a B- definitely still have room to approve. @TheGK3 watch some old tapes of Jared Allen, Derrick Thomas and Neil Smith. Those are some of the greats @Chiefs at getting to the quarterback. They all had their own sack celebration. — Adrian Chavez II (@Lord_Snow_21) August 21, 2022

Chiefs Beat Commanders in Preseason

The Chiefs beat the Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason 24-14.

Although Reid stated leading up to the game that Kansas City’s starters could play as much as the entire first half, that didn’t end up being the case. Why? Because the first-team offense and defense looked spectacular.

The Chiefs’ offense came out of its first two drives with touchdowns, both of which were a Patrick Mahomes pass in the end zone to tight end Jody Fortson.

Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Jody Fortson for their 2nd TD connection of the day. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 14#Commanders – 0 pic.twitter.com/R3o4UIfRmR — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2022

Mahomes only played during the first two offensive series for Kansas City. He finished the day completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. His longest completion of the day was to receiver Justin Watson for 39 yards on the first offensive drive.

Patrick Mahomes connects with WR Justin Watson for a 39-yard gain. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/n5H3zPzSzd — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2022

The Chiefs’ first-team defense played the first three series of the game. During those drives, they gave up zero points. The last play for the defensive starters resulted in that third-down sack by Karlaftis.

The Chiefs now have one win and one loss this summer and will have their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 25 at 7 p.m. CST.