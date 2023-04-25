Travis Kelce Says 2 ‘Special’ Players Could Help Chiefs ‘Right Now’

We still don’t know who the Kansas City Chiefs will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, if they make a selection at all. But tight end Travis Kelce has a couple of players in mind that could have an immediate impact on the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I’ll tell you what — both of those guys could help us out right now. That’s how special those guys are.” Kelce said during an interview on NFL Now on April 24 of Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and TCU receiver Quentin Johnston, who Kelce and other Chiefs players worked out with in Texas during the pre-draft process.

“It was fun to see them just have a blast running routes in the offseason [and] getting better,” Kelce continued. “That’s what you really want to see out of young guys, is just the love for the game and the love to go to work and get better at your craft. Both of those guys seem like genuine, great guys off the field, and sure enough, when they were running routes it was pretty electric. All eyes were on those dudes.”

Chiefs Could Target a Wide Receiver in 1st Round

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on April 24 that Zay Flowers was one of two players (the other being Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs) the Chiefs could potentially trade up in the first round to get. That shows Kansas City’s willingness to be aggressive on Day 1 of the draft to acquire another offensive playmaker.

Flowers, 22, was a four-year receiver at Boston College that accumulated 200 receptions, 3,056 yards, and 29 touchdowns while in the ACC according to Sports Reference.

To learn more about what Flowers brings to the table in terms of ability, let’s take a look at NFL Media’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s overview from his draft profile on Flowers:

“Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor,” Zierlein wrote. “Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.”

Quentin Johnston, though he has a very different physical build compared to Flowers, could also be another explosive option for the Chiefs in the first round.