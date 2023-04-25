Travis Kelce Says 2 ‘Special’ Players Could Help Chiefs ‘Right Now’

We still don’t know who the Kansas City Chiefs will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, if they make a selection at all. But tight end Travis Kelce has a couple of players in mind that could have an immediate impact on the defending Super Bowl champions.
“I’ll tell you what — both of those guys could help us out right now. That’s how special those guys are.” Kelce said during an interview on NFL Now on April 24 of Boston College receiver Zay Flowers and TCU receiver Quentin Johnston, who Kelce and other Chiefs players worked out with in Texas during the pre-draft process.
“It was fun to see them just have a blast running routes in the offseason [and] getting better,” Kelce continued. “That’s what you really want to see out of young guys, is just the love for the game and the love to go to work and get better at your craft. Both of those guys seem like genuine, great guys off the field, and sure enough, when they were running routes it was pretty electric. All eyes were on those dudes.”
Chiefs Could Target a Wide Receiver in 1st Round
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on April 24 that Zay Flowers was one of two players (the other being Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs) the Chiefs could potentially trade up in the first round to get. That shows Kansas City’s willingness to be aggressive on Day 1 of the draft to acquire another offensive playmaker.
Flowers, 22, was a four-year receiver at Boston College that accumulated 200 receptions, 3,056 yards, and 29 touchdowns while in the ACC according to Sports Reference.
To learn more about what Flowers brings to the table in terms of ability, let’s take a look at NFL Media’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s overview from his draft profile on Flowers:
“Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor,” Zierlein wrote. “Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.”
Zierlein compared Johnston, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 208 pounds, to former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles receiver, Alshon Jeffery.
“Height-weight-speed prospect with the physical traits and upside that might have teams willing to overlook some of his inconsistencies on tape. Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space,” Zierlein wrote in his overview of Johnston in his draft profile. “His elevation and catch radius create an expansive target area down the field, but his overall success rate on contested catches is way lower than it should be for a receiver of his size. Johnston needs a specific route tree, but will improve in that area at the next level. He will benefit from a more accurate deep-ball quarterback, but still feels more like a good WR2 than a high-volume WR1.”
Twitter Chats About Chiefs’ Draft Options
Twitter users chatted about the potential options for Kansas City during the draft.
“I actually think the Chiefs will jump the Bills and draft Zay Flowers,” one Twitter user wrote. “The Chiefs reportedly really like Zay’s fit with their offense, plus they know it keeps Zay away from Josh Allen and the Bills.”
“If the Chiefs want Zay Flowers I would see them trading with the Lions to that #18 pick,” another user wrote. “If they want Gibbs, they will need to trade ahead of the Cowboys. I’d be thrilled with either outcome.”
“Y’all let the Chiefs get Zay Flowers or Jahmyr Gibbs cancel the season man,” another user wrote.