Former Chiefs QB Joins AFC Rival’s Coaching Staff: Report

A former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is wasting no time hanging up his cleats for a clipboard in the NFL.

Kyle Shurmur is joining the Buffalo Bills coaching staff as a defensive quality coach, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on February 11.

Shurmur, 25, is the son of former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Kyle Shurmur entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent quarterback from Vanderbilt in 2019. The first team he signed with was the Chiefs, where he spent his rookie season on their practice squad. Shurmur joined the Cincinnati Bengals late in the 2021-22 season as a reserve option behind Joe Burrow when Brandon Allen was dealing with a knee injury, according to the team’s website.

So, Shurmur is joining the coaching ranks very soon after sporting the uniform of a team competing in Super Bowl LVI.

Shurmur 2nd Andy Reid QB to Earn New NFL Gig

Shurmur joins former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the second former quarterback of Andy Reid to take on a new coaching role in the NFL during the 2022 hiring cycle.

Kafka was officially named the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator on February 11.

Kafka was a draft pick of the Andy Reid-led Philadelphia Eagles in 2010. He played in four games as a rookie, completing 11-of-16 pass attempts for 107 yards while also throwing two interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Before hanging his cleats up in exchange for a clipboard, Kafka spent time with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Bengals from 2013-15 following his three-year stint with Reid in Philadelphia.

Starting as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, Kafka joined Kansas City’s coaching staff and worked his way into roles as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

As a coach that has held Patrick Mahomes under his wing since Mahomes was a rookie, losing Kafka will be a big loss for the Chiefs. Having a coach in Kafka’s position that has a strong relationship with the team’s starting quarterback is pivotal, making the departure of Kafka significant.

This may be the same reason why Reid kept Kafka around despite the Eagles trying to hire him as an offensive coordinator this past offseason, according to Garafolo. Reid seemingly knows the value Kafka has played on offense, mainly in the development of his franchise quarterback.

Kafka was believed to be a candidate for a promotion to coordinator in Kansas City if Eric Bieniemy took a head coaching job elsewhere, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media back in November. However, Bieniemy has had multiple interviews during the 2022 head coaching cycle in the NFL, but yet again hasn’t been hired. So, Kafka’s next opportunity for a promotion is in New York, where former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been hired as the next head coach.

Daboll Pounded Chiefs in Playoffs

If you’re a part of Chiefs Kingdom and Brian Daboll’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he coordinated the high-powered Bills this season. That’s the same offense that nearly beat the Chiefs in the postseason.

During Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and had another 68 yards on the ground. Allen and the Bills’ offense were just about unstoppable in that game. Luckily, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense were unstoppable as that game progressed, which, paired with a favorable coin toss in overtime, got them the win.

Luckily, Daboll’s offensive mindset — which schemed up a Buffalo offense that ranked No. 5 overall in yards gained and touchdowns, and No. 3 overall in points scored during the regular season, per StatMuse — will now be going to the NFC East. The Chiefs just had the NFC East on their schedule this season, which means they won’t have to see Daboll and the Giants for four years — assuming Daboll keeps his job in New York.

"Looking forward to building a contender, both on and off the field." – Brian Daboll (via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/zw6DyOp1Xy — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 31, 2022