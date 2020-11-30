Ex-Chiefs QB Signed by Broncos Ahead of Week 13 Matchup: Report

Ex-Chiefs QB Signed by Broncos Ahead of Week 13 Matchup: Report

Kyle Shurmur Chiefs Broncos

Getty Images Second-year QB Kyle Shurmur was released by the Chiefs in April.

After taking the field without an experienced quarterback and playing to a 31-3 loss on Sunday, the Denver Broncos have brought on a former Kansas City Chiefs passer ahead of the teams’ divisional battle in Week 13.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon, the Broncos are set to sign second-year QB Kyle Shurmur, pending COVID-19 protocols. The 24-year-old is the son of Denver’s current offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur most recently spent time with the Chiefs before the defending Super Bowl champions released him on April 27, 2020 to clear roster space for their incoming 2020 NFL Draft class. He originally signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019.

