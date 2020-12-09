Former ‘Feisty’ Chiefs Cornerback Lands With Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs’ have been quiet on the roster front in the early days leading up to a Week 14 showdown in Miami, however, one former Chiefs player was on the move on Tuesday.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed rookie cornerback Lavert Hill to the team’s practice squad.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad and protected the following practice squad players: RB Jordan Howard

DB Elijah Riley

CB Kevon Seymour

LB Rashad Smith pic.twitter.com/9pdHlRqRTj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

Lavert Hill Cut by Chiefs in November

The 5-foot-11-inch, 181-pound Michigan product was originally part of a deep undrafted free agent class for the defending Super Bowl champs following April’s NFL Draft. Hill was a part of the team’s final 53-man roster cuts on September 5, but quickly reverted to the practice squad.

He last played for the Chiefs on November 24, when he was released from the practice squad to make room for the return of OL Stefen Wisniewski, who started in Super Bowl LIV back in February.

While Hill didn’t last in Kansas City for the long run, The Draft Network’s director of scouting Kyle Crabbs noted that the 22-year-old has some “admirable toughness and feisty play at the line of scrimmage.”

Here is his career projection for Hill from a scouting report dated March 28:

Lavert Hill projects as a low end corner prospect and will likely need to find a consistent role on special teams if he’s going to stick consistently on a 53- man roster. Hill’s lack of size and speed are problematic and a troublesome duo to overcome in looking for upside as a potential NFL starter. Hill’s short area agility isn’t where you’d like it as a smaller D-gap defender either; and so he’s a bit in between roles for the outside (not long/strong enough) and inside (tackling/quickness).

Hill joins two other corners — fellow rookie Jameson Houston and fourth-year veteran Kevon Seymour — on Philadelphia’s practice squad heading into the final four weeks of the 2020 regular season.

