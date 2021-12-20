Ex-Chiefs RB Challenges Boxing Superstar Jake Paul: ‘Fight Me’

On Saturday, December 18, Youtube star and professional boxing phenom Jake Paul faced Tyron Woodley in the ring for Paul’s fifth-ever professional boxing match. Paul beat Woodley by way of a sixth-round knockout, keeping Paul’s boxing record unblemished at 5-0.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Some fans that watched the fight thought that Woodley, 39, was a bit outmatched by Paul, 24, in the match. One person, in particular, that’s connected to Chiefs Kingdom not only threw shade at Woodley on Twitter but also challenged Paul to a fight in the ring.

Le’Veon Bell to Jake Paul: ‘Fight Me’

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell apparently believes he can take down Paul in a boxing match, which is why he challenged Paul to a fight on Twitter.