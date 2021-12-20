Ex-Chiefs RB Challenges Boxing Superstar Jake Paul: ‘Fight Me’

On Saturday, December 18, Youtube star and professional boxing phenom Jake Paul faced Tyron Woodley in the ring for Paul’s fifth-ever professional boxing match. Paul beat Woodley by way of a sixth-round knockout, keeping Paul’s boxing record unblemished at 5-0.
Some fans that watched the fight thought that Woodley, 39, was a bit outmatched by Paul, 24, in the match. One person, in particular, that’s connected to Chiefs Kingdom not only threw shade at Woodley on Twitter but also challenged Paul to a fight in the ring.
Le’Veon Bell to Jake Paul: ‘Fight Me’
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell apparently believes he can take down Paul in a boxing match, which is why he challenged Paul to a fight on Twitter.
“@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box,” Bell wrote.
When media outlets started displaying Bell’s tweet to Paul, Bell began explaining his request.
“I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box,” Bell wrote.
Bell then explained why he believes Paul won’t accept his fight request.
“He won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has…”
Paul responded to Bell’s tweet, suggesting that Woodley should fight Bell, while throwing shade at Bell’s NFL career in the process.
“Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box,” Paul wrote. “How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!!”
Woodley then chimed into the conversation, clapping back at Bell.
“Cause i made one mistake you think it’s sweet? Don’t get it f$&ked up homeboy,” Woodley wrote.”
Bell, of course, responded to Woodley, which was the last tweet sent by Bell, Woodley, or Paul regarding the situation.
“You made more than just one mistake…he just slept you for that last mistake you made,” Bell wrote.
Twitter Reacts to Potential Bell/Paul Fight
There was no shortage of commentary on Twitter regarding a potential fight between Bell and Paul.
“Le’Veon Bell must need a pay day tryna fight Jake Paul,” Algenon wrote.
“Le’Veon Bell drop you so harder than anybody has ever dropped you no one’s dropped you but like he will drop you faster than your subscribers unsubscribe to you,” Brady Clines wrote.
“Le’veon Bell losing to Jake Paul would be the cherry on the top for the end of his Athletic career,” George Angel Romo wrote.
“Wow. I never thought I would actually side with Le’Veon Bell or anything. Take the fight, I wanna watch this dude kill you!” wrote Skyler “ThatOneDevelop” Z.
“If somehow Le’Veon Bell does fight Jake Paul it would be one of the first fights I ever watched where I don’t care who gets knocked out. Both are world class a#$holes both need knocked out so someone make this thing happen…” SteelCityNation wrote.
“If Le’Veon Bell fights Jake Paul I might actually root for Jake Paul for the first time,” Joe wrote.
“One of the biggest “what if’s” of all time has to b: What if Le’Veon Bell never took that year off? I get the feeling he would not be trying to fight Jake Paul,” Playoff Push Delayed wrote.
