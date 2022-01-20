Chiefs Linebacker Arrested Ahead of Divisional Matchup vs. Bills

Just days prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Willie Gay finds himself in trouble with authorities.

Gay, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, January 19, in Overland Park, KS in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, according to KCTV5 News, who received the information from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The second-year linebacker was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center. He remained there Thursday morning awaiting bond.

“No other information has been released yet from the Overland Park Police Department or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office,” KCTV 5 wrote.

Gay Important Piece of Chiefs’ Defense

In his second year in the NFL, Gay has established himself as a strong piece of the Chiefs’ defense. In 12 games played during the regular season, he recorded 26 tackles, four passes defended, two intcerceptions, and one tackle for loss, per Pro Football Reference.

I'll be looking at KC's pass rushing snaps tonight/tomorrow, but darn it if Willie Gay just won't stop grabbing my attention from the very first snap. pic.twitter.com/WY3uug2Ymt — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) November 18, 2021

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, Gay gathered two tackles, one forced fumble, and one QB hit.

Chiefs Need 2 Wins to Make SBLVI

In order to make a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs need to win two more playoffs games. That means they need to beat the Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Kansas City played Buffalo already this season, which resulted in a 38-20 loss for the Chiefs on October 10. In that game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions.