L’Jarius Sneed Addresses Chiefs Kingdom in Wake of Brother’s Death

For the first time since his brother’s death, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has made a statement to Chiefs Kingdom.

Sneed released a statement through his agent, Safarrah Lawson of STL Sports Group, to the Kansas City Star on Wednesday, December 15. Here’s what the statement said:

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time. It means so much to me,” Sneed wrote.”We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to me. Thank you.”

L'Jarius Sneed released a statement to The Star through his agent, Safarrah Lawson, thanking Chiefs fans for their support. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/JCUjsU25q8 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 15, 2021

Sneed’s oldest brother, Tqarontarion Dcortez “TQ” Harrison, was killed on Thursday, December 9 in the family’s hometown of Minden, Louisiana, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper, who told KTBS 3. Angela Washington, 47, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree homicide.

Some sad news to share: TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, was killed last night in their hometown of Minden, Louisiana. Sneed, in this story he shared last month, credited Harrison with raising him until he was 6 years old. https://t.co/ejZrTbQnjX — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 11, 2021

Sneed missed the team’s 48-9 beat down of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The final injury report for the Chiefs’ Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers came out on Wednesday, December 15, and Sneed will miss a second straight game as he is listed as “out” on the report.

The Chiefs will be without L’Jarius Sneed tomorrow against the Chargers. Willie Gay also looks to be an add to the COVID-19/Reserve list today. No official word on Chris Jones or Josh Gordon, but Chiefs could be without as many as 3 key defensive starters tomorrow. https://t.co/asohiQVhS2 — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) December 15, 2021

Chiefs Starting LB Placed on Reserve/COVID Wednesday

Kansas City has placed a third player — the fourth since Friday, December 10 — on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15.

The Chiefs have placed linebacker Willie Gay on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the team’s final injury report of the week.

Andrew Wylie is questionable for tomorrow's game. L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay are out.https://t.co/VyIzBXa73i — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2021

Gay, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon, have tested positive for COVID and thus landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday, December 13. Jody Fortson (achilles, IR) was placed on the list on Friday, December 10.

Gay has already been listed as “out” for Kansas City’s Thursday night divisional showdown against the Chargers on December 16. However, Jones and Gordon have no designation yet for the game, giving them a chance to suit up if they can pass the NFL protocol first.

NFL Protocol for Reserve/COVID-19 List

Players in the NFL are subject to the Reserve/COVID-19 list if they test positive for the virus or those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed, per The Washington Post.

According to a memo — which was obtained by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero — that was sent to clubs from the NFL back in July, vaccinated players or staff that test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic are eligible to return to duty if they register two negative tests 24 hours apart. For unvaccinated players, just like in 2020, they must quarantine for 10 days and will be permitted to return to duty if they are asymptomatic.

Because of a pandemic-high 36 player positive tests on Monday in the NFL, which was followed up with another 28 player positives on Tuesday — the second-most ever recorded on a single day in the NFL — and then a new second-highest of 31 player positives on Wednesday, the league is considering some tweaks in order to get some of the players on the field even if they have contracted the virus.

The NFL is discussing a change to the COVID protocol which would allow for players that test positive but are asymptomatic to return to team activities sooner, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The league is discussing it with public health officials, and the option of returning to team activities after just one negative test is being considered.

This could be shortened to one negative test result instead of the current two, source says. If public health authorities give their consent to the NFL's plan and the NFLPA agrees, this could go into effect soon, source says, perhaps as soon as this week. https://t.co/K3dpJoApN4 — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 15, 2021

Gordon shared on Twitter after testing positive that he is fully vaccinated. Gay mentioned back in June that he was vaccinated. The vaccination status of Jones is unknown at this time.

Vaccinated & all.. Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ damn.

I think it’s just a winter sniffle 🤧🥶 Where’s a booster 💉 🤷🏾‍♂️ #GetVaccinated #StaySafe — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 14, 2021