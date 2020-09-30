Chiefs’ Standout Rookie CB Receives Grim Injury Diagnosis: Report

Already playing without suspended starting CB Bashaud Breeland and an injured CB Charvarius Ward, the Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a potentially significant blow to their secondary on Wednesday morning.

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Sam McDowell, at least one source has confirmed that rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed suffered a broken collarbone during Monday night’s game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Chiefs rookie L'Jarius Sneed suffered a broken collarbone Monday against the Ravens, a source tells me. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 30, 2020

L’Jarius Sneed’s Recovery Timetable

A recovery timetable is not immediately known, leaving the door open for a potential return this season for Sneed. However, the most practical healing procedure for a broken clavicle is typically time, often spanning between 6-12 weeks for full recovery in older kids and adults.

The Chiefs’ fourth-round pick (No. 138 overall) in April, Sneed has put on a strong showing through the season’s first three weeks, including an NFL-leading two interceptions through Week 2. The 23-year-old has also chipped in 11 total tackles and three pass breakups through his first three professional starts.

Chiefs rookie L'Jarius Sneed suffered a broken collarbone Monday against the Ravens, per @SamMcDowell11 Snead has allowed a 26.6 passer rating on throws into his coverage (2nd best) pic.twitter.com/UxNTJgNmNo — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2020

As Kansas City prepares to face off with the new-look New England Patriots this Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions may be forced to lean on Ward and Rashad Fenton even harder. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has also rotated his safties, including Daniel Sorensen and offseason addition Tedric Thompson, in for additional snaps to accommodate the ailing secondary.

Fortunately, Breeland, who started 15-of-16 games for the Chiefs in 2019, is one week away from returning to the team as he finishes out a four-game suspension to start the season.

