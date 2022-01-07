Former Chiefs Third-Round Pick Placed on Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs are approaching their final game of the 2021 regular season.

At this point, the main thing besides ending on a high note is remaining healthy and recent news won’t help in that area. Right tackle Lucas Niang has been placed on the injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire, officially ending his season.

#Chiefs OT Lucas Niang was formally placed on injured reserve today. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 7, 2022

With Mike Remmers still recovering from a back injury, this leaves Kansas City thin at offensive tackle in Week 18 — and potentially the playoffs.

Situation at Tackle

Although left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is trending towards returning against the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs are still short on blocking depth right now. With the way the title run ended in 2020 — at the hands of a potent Tampa Bay pass rush — that’s not something you want to hear heading into the postseason if you’re a KC fan.

In Week 17, that forced guard Joe Thuney over to left tackle, with Nick Allegretti spelling for 55 snaps in his place. Andrew Wylie has also been elevated into a starting role for most of the second half, with six official starts at right tackle so far. Saturday should make seven.

The aforementioned Allegretti, Kyle Long, Austin Blythe and Prince Tega Wanogho make up the current group of reserves behind the new starting five but Remmers is expected to return at some point.

"His back is feeling a little bit better as he goes…We'll just see. It's still sensitive right now, but he's making progress." – Coach Reid when asked for an update on Mike Remmers — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 4, 2022

“His back is feeling a little bit better as he goes,” Reid stated regarding Remmers on January 4 (per Matt McMullen). “We’ll just see. It’s still sensitive right now, but he’s making progress.”

All these recent injuries at tackle could make the first-round bye that much more important. That will require a win in Denver, but it will also rely on the Houston Texans upsetting the Tennessee Titans because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Head coach Andy Reid described Niang’s injury as a ruptured patellar tendon when he spoke about it on Tuesday.

