Patrick Mahomes Addresses Officiating from Chiefs’ Loss to Bengals

The poor officiating from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 still stings days later. That’s evident in Kansas City’s locker room as quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed how the officials performed in that game for the first time on Wednesday, January 4.

“I know it’s a hard job, but when stuff like that happens in the game, it’s definitely disappointing to us as players, so you want to kind of go down win or lose,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. “Whenever there’s penalties at the end of the game and it doesn’t go your way, it’s disappointing. Sometimes it happens, you kind of just move on and go to the next game.”

However, Mahomes made sure to shout out the Chiefs defense for continuously stopping the high-powered Bengals offense at the goal line at the end of the game.

“The defense did a heck of a job getting those stops there at the end, it didn’t work in our favor, but when you’re getting six stops at the goal line that could’ve pushed the game to overtime, that’s all you can ask for from the defense,” he said. “The penalties didn’t go our way, and we didn’t get to win.”

Burrow, Reid React to Officiating

The Chiefs weren’t the only team at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 17 that acknowledged the officiating was in Cincinnati’s favor. Even Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted it.

“It was a great feeling. We got a little lucky at the end. We got some calls, but sometimes you gotta get a little lucky,” Burrow said after the game.

This why I rock with Joe, solid dude. Congrats on the win pic.twitter.com/WY16NYrmBs — Jeffstradamus (@JeffAllen71) January 2, 2022

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid held back his comments in regards to the officiating in fear the league would punish him.

“I’d like to comment on each [penalty], but I don’t want to be fined,” Reid said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 2.

Andy Reid on the penalties: "I'd like to comment on each one, but I don't want to be fined." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 2, 2022

However, Big Red acknowledged that Kansas City will use the loss as a learning experience and get better from it.