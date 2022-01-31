Patrick Mahomes Points Blame for Chiefs’ Loss to Bengals

“Yeah, they just had a spy on me for the most part. I usually do a good job of getting around that guy, but they had a good game plan. They were doing a lot of similar stuff in the first half,” Mahomes said during his postgame press conference.

“We were just executing at a higher level, and they stayed with it. They fought and that’s a good football team, but it takes a lot of fight to stay in a game whenever you’re down like that, but I’ve got to be better. When you’re up 21 to three at one point in the game, you can’t lose it. I put that on myself.”





Patrick Mahomes: "This isn't our standard" | AFC Championship Press Conference

Chiefs Lost to Bengals in Heartbreaking Fashion

The Chiefs’ offense hit the ground running in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City’s first three offensive possessions resulted in touchdowns, which gave them a 21-10 lead at halftime. However, Cincinnati climbed back into the game, scoring 20 unanswered points, which started with a touchdown in the second quarter along with consecutive possessions for the Chiefs right before and after halftime that resulted in zero points scored.

The Chiefs were then put in a situation where they needed to score at least three points on their final offensive drive of regulation to avoid elimination, which they did with a 44-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

After winning the overtime coin toss, Mahomes was intercepted on a deep ball to Tyreek Hill on 3rd & 10. That put the Bengals in a position to win the game via a touchdown or field goal. After nine plays and 42 yards gathered by Cincinnati’s offense on the ensuing drive, kicker Evan McPherson sealed the victory for the Bengals by making a 31-yard field goal.

Mahomes finished the game completing 26-of-39 pass attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and also had one interception.