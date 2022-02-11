Patrick Mahomes Shares Funny Andy Reid Comparison With Raiders Star [WATCH]

One of the unique opportunities some of the top NFL players have during the season is the Pro Bowl.

Being recognized for their exceptional play means a lot to the players as well as their peers who have helped them along their journey to the NFL. But what might make being a Pro Bowler even more valuable is the opportunity to spend an extended period of time with players from other teams during the Pro Bowl process.

In Patrick Mahomes’ case, he took his Pro Bowl nod for the 2021 season as an opportunity to talk about Andy Reid with a division opponent.

Caught on camera by NFL Films, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback was mic’d up talking to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the Pro Bowl. Crosby was heard asking Mahomes on the sideline what it’s like to play for Reid.

“He’s super cool… it’s almost like you uncle, you know what I mean,” Mahomes explained. “He’s like cool, cool, cool, but you can’t like — don’t disappoint him ’cause he’ll get real mad. But he’s going to give you the freedom to do what you want to.”

Mahomes: Vrabel Would be ‘Awesome Coach’ to Play for

The next part of the NFL Films clip shows Mahomes discussing with Crosby what it would be like to play for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I bet Vrabel would be an awesome coach [to play for], dude,” Mahomes said, for which Crosby responded, “oh yeah.”

“He’s like — he’s a player so he understands, but he’s going to make sure you get your sh*t done,” Mahomes continued.

Vrabel was announced as the AP Coach of The Year for the 2021 season on February 10 during the NFL Honors.

Vrabel — a 13-year NFL linebacker who played the last snaps of his career with the Chiefs in 2010 — has been the Titans head coach since 2018. He has accumulated a 41-24 regular-season record during his time as head coach, as well as a 2-3 playoff record which includes one AFC Championship appearance.

This season, Vrabel guided Tennessee to a 12-5 record, which was the best record in the AFC. What was most impressive about this feat was the fact that Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Julio Jones — the team’s top 3 offensive weapons — missed nine, four, and seven games this season, respectively. Yet the Titans won double-digit games and earned the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference. That speaks to the depth of their roster and the coaching staff’s ability to get the most out of the players.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes-Crosby Video

Those who saw the video of Mahomes and Crosby took to Twitter to react to what they had seen.

“And its that same freedom that cost us the AFC championship,” on Twitter user wrote. “If Andy wouldnt have allowed Pat to convince him to go for it after the 3rd down at the half then we would have kicked the field goal and it’d be the Chiefs in the SB instead of the bengals.”

“I was just thinking, if he is asking about Reid, maybe we trade Clark for Crosby!” another user wrote.

“Why is mahomes so cool but his family makes people not like him ha,” another user wrote.

“Andy Reid is a class act. Always was, always will be. Need more like him,” another user wrote.

“Vrabel is a players coach. Any player would be damn lucky to have someone like him as head coach. Exactly why Titans locked him up for a few more years,” another user wrote.

“Man they could make a show just on this! Would love to hear what else @CrosbyMaxx talked about with @PatrickMahomes,” another user wrote.

