Patrick Mahomes Provides Update on Foot Injury Sustained at Camp

Aug. 1 marked not only the first day of padded practices for the Kansas City Chiefs, it was also the day in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes had Chiefs Kingdom biting its nails over an injury scare.

“Patrick Mahomes briefly went to medical tent after 11-on-11 drill where pocket collapsed with DL pressure. Mahomes stayed on his feet then but might’ve misplaced a step,” Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star wrote on Twitter during Monday’s practice.

“Came out of medical tent with tape around his left ankle. Mahomes went back in for QBs’ final drills of day.”

It was a close call for Kansas City’s star quarterback with no significant injury sustained, which he detailed after practice.

“I just got stepped on pretty hard,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “So I’m sure I’ll get a little bit of a scratch and a bruise on there, but luckily it wasn’t any of the ankle or anything like that.”

Highlights from Day 1 of Padded Practices

Let’s look at some of the highlights from Day 1 of padded practices which were captured on video.

During a 1-on-1 drill between the receivers and defensive backs, Mecole Hardman put rookie Joshua Williams on skates with a nasty route.

Rookie receiver Skyy Moore showed crisp route running as well during a 1-on-1 drill against cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling used his size during 1-on-1 drills to take advantage of rookie first-rounder Trent McDuffie.

During 11-on-11s defensive tackle Chris Jones and rookie first-rounder George Karlaftis blew up a run play involving Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Karlaftis showed off his power during a 1-on-1 drill against offensive tackle Roderick Johnson by bull-rushing him back about 20-25 feet (a very rough estimate).

Twitter Reacts to Clips from Camp

Twitter users reacted to the various clips coming out of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I’ve been waiting for Mecole to break out since he came to KC while everyone else has been putting him down. I don’t wanna jump on this hype train too quick, but I’m glad people in the comments here seem to be excited to watch him play now,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I know it’s just practice but I’m becoming more of a bigger fan of [George Karlaftis]. I think he really might be the steal of the draft ( and the Chiefs had a lot of great picks imo),” another user wrote.

“[Karlaftis] literally just bull rushed a grown man who out waives him by probably 75 lbs… That is grit, determination, and motor… Reminds me of Frank Clark in his prime…” another user wrote.

“So nobody gonna mention that Andrew just got whipped by GK. I see Jones holding up Trey from moving but the cut back lane would have been there but I forgot the #DROY was over there,” another user wrote.

“Beautiful rep from [Skyy] Moore. Even knows where the first down marker is… will be night and day from having the Robinsons of the world on our team,” another user wrote.

“Really worried about McDuffie. He’s generally right there in coverage, but doesn’t have the length to contest these throws. How successful will opponents be at creating these mismatches?” another user wrote.

