Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Show off Halloween Costumes

With the Kansas City Chiefs not playing in Week 8 until Monday night, when they will face the New York Giants in prime time, this gave the players, coaches, and staff the opportunity to celebrate Halloween without the worry of it falling on game day.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, showed off their costumes on Matthews’ Instagram page. The couple went with the Disney movie “101 Dalmations” as the theme, with Mahomes dressing as Roger Radcliffe and Matthews as Cruella de Vil. Their child, Sterling, was dressed as a Dalmatian, as were their two dogs, Steel and Silver.

Matthews’ First Holiday Since Project Announcement

This is the first holiday for Matthews and her family since KC NWSL — which Matthews is part owner of — announced their historic project in Kansas City.

Matthews, along with co-owners Angie and Chris Long, announced plans on Tuesday, October 26, for a $70 million project which will include a new stadium for KC NWSL in Kansas City, Missouri. This will be the first time in women’s pro sports that a stadium will be built and used specifically for a women’s pro team.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” said Chris Long during an October 26 press conference. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

The designs have yet to be finalized, but the entire $70 million project will be privately financed through the ownership group. The team is signing a 50-year lease for a 7.08-acre site on the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, according to a press release by the team. The KC NWSL official Twitter page posted a concept video of the project design the same day as the announcement was made.

Coming to Berkley Riverfront. pic.twitter.com/WrHwx1xS7d — KC Current (@thekccurrent) October 26, 2021

long with the project announcement, Matthews also revealed during the Tuesday press conference that the KC NWSL official team name will be revealed during the team’s game at Legends Field on Saturday, October 30, at halftime.

Finally… all answers for the new @KCWoSo name will come this weekend. pic.twitter.com/FqKcstExoi — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 26, 2021

Week 8 Must-Win Game for Mahomes

Although it is only Week 8, the Chiefs’ game against the Giants is in must-win territory for the defending AFC champions. With a record of 3-4 and sitting in third place in the AFC West, the Chiefs need to start stringing together wins in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. This starts with Mahomes, who is having a career-worst year.

Through seven games, Mahomes has completed 67.5% of his passes for a total of 2,093 yards, 18 touchdowns, and has also thrown nine interceptions and lost four fumbles, according to Pro Football Reference. The fifth-year quarterback is just three interceptions short of his season-high (12), and there are 10 games left in the season.