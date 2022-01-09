Patrick Mahomes Thought Nick Bolton Might Pull a ‘Daniel Jones’

The Kansas City Chiefs ended the regular season with a win, pulling off a 28-24 comeback over the Denver Broncos.

They were losing 21-20 in the fourth quarter until a Nick Bolton 86-yard fumble return touchdown flipped the script, earning KC a road victory. Here was the big turnover, forced by veteran Melvin Ingram.

The edge rusher cracked running back Melvin Gordon well behind the line of scrimmage as Bolton scooped it up. From there, the one man to beat was quarterback Drew Lock and the linebacker eluded him with spin.

Mahomes Shows Appreciation

After the game, Patrick Mahomes spoke on the game-changing play. “That’s why we brought Melvin [Ingram] over here, to make plays like that,” the quarterback noted via Vahe Gregorian of The KC Star.

Mahomes on Ingram jarring ball loose to spring Bolton's TD: "That’s why we brought Melvin over here, to make plays like that." — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 9, 2022

The signal-caller also showed some appreciation for the rookie linebacker’s long return during an on-field interview with Laura Rutledge (per Field Yates).

Patrick Mahomes to @LauraRutledge on what he was thinking when Nick Bolton was running for a TD: “I thought he was gonna go down… He almost went forward. No offense to Daniel Jones, but he almost gave ‘em one of those.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HeStvl9B29 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

“I thought he was gonna go down,” Mahomes said of Bolton. “I don’t know if y’all saw, he almost went forward. No offense to Daniel Jones, but he almost gave ’em one of those.”

Of course, the Chiefs QB is referencing this viral moment from the New York Giants starter where Jones tripped all alone on an 80-plus yard would-be touchdown.

DANIEL JONES TRIPS ON A 80-YARD RUN 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IsgSDvAGAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2020

That was one of those — no offense but I’m about to roast you — moments from Mahomes and he was able to rib Bolton and Jones in one hilarious response.

Yep, life’s good after a win and now the Chiefs can sit back and relax as the Houston Texans try and upset the Tennessee Titans to earn them the number one seed.

Mizzou Connection Fails Denver

There was one other storyline circulating Twitter on this monster TD from Bolton. The linebacker played at Missouri in college and for one season in 2018, he was a teammate of Lock.

The Broncos quarterback was a good sport after the loss, joking to reporter James Palmer that he “never beat Nick Bolton in any sprints at Missouri, and [he] didn’t on that one either.”

“I never beat Nick Bolton in any sprints at Missouri. And I didn’t on that one either.” -Drew Lock on Bolton’s 86 yard fumble recovery for a game winning touchdown — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 9, 2022

As we mentioned in the open, the quarterback had a clear shot at bringing down Bolton before he gained his momentum but the Chiefs youngster slipped right by Lock, who gave a feeble attempt at a tackle.

Arrowhead Pride didn’t waste any time trolling Mile High Report after the bring-back, tweeting: “Our Mizzou Tiger is better than yours sorry.”

Our Mizzou Tiger is better than yours sorry @MileHighReport pic.twitter.com/3OJzq2JbBK — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 9, 2022

Unfortunately, Mile High Report didn’t pick up on the banter, responding: “Melvin Ingram went to South Carolina. However, this Melvin on Melvin crime needs to stop.” Come on, man!

Melvin Ingram went to South Carolina. However, this Melvin on Melvin crime needs to stop. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) January 9, 2022

All jokes aside, Kansas City put a nice bow on another great season under Andy Reid. After tonight, the Chiefs finished with a final record of 12-5, winning nine of 10 following a 3-4 start.

It was also their 13th straight victory against the Broncos, as KC went 5-1 inside the AFC West division in 2021.