Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning to Rest of NFL After Beating Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs extended their win streak to four games in Week 11 with a 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium.
The defending AFC champions managed to give up no touchdowns to the Cowboys, who had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense prior to Week 11. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who had been sacked just 11 times prior to the game, was sacked five times by Kansas City’s defense, according to Pro Football Reference, and was also forced into throwing two interceptions. That speaks volumes to how far the Chiefs’ defense has come since being one of the league’s worst defenses for the first half of the season.
Despite an elite performance by Kansas City — which now has the Chiefs with a 7-4 record and as one of the top teams in the AFC with six weeks to go in the regular season — quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a warning of sorts to the rest of the NFL after the victory. And his words should petrify the remaining opponents on Kansas City’s schedule.
Mahomes: We Aren’t Playing Our Best Football Yet
Mahomes evaluated the Chiefs’ play in Week 11 and noted that Kanas City isn’t even playing their best football yet, which speaks to how sky-high their potential is as a football team this season.
“Yeah I mean I’m excited about it because we’re still not playing our best football and we’re sitting here at 7-4, at least a half-game up in the AFC West and you go into the bye week knowing you’re going to play a lot of divisional opponents coming up, so everything is right in front of us,” Mahomes said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, November 21. “We can be better, especially offensively, the defense can continue to get better and better each and every week. To be where we started to where we’re at now and still not even playing our best football, I would take that every time.”
After starting the season losing three of their first five games, Mahomes was also asked if he was surprised how quickly the team has turned the season around.
“Not necessarily. We’re just going to take it week-by-week. We’re going to get better and better each and every week this year,” Mahomes explained. “We lost some games close early that we probably should have won if we found ways to finish. We took some big lumps and had some big losses that we don’t usually have here. I think we have those leaders in this room (and) we kind of went back to the drawing board, went back to the fundamentals, and decided to take it week-by-week, go through the process, trust in the coaching staff. We’re sitting here now with everything in front of us, we just have to keep that same mindset.”
Mahomes Takes to Twitter to Sound off on Defense
Following the victory, Mahomes took to Twitter to join safety Tyrann Mathieu in praising the defensive side of the football for Kansas City.
“Whole defense went crazy! I been trying to tell these people the last few weeks!” he wrote.
Kansas City has a ton of momentum as they head into their bye week. With a half-game lead in the division and with four divisional games still left to play on their schedule, the Chiefs found the perfect time to start finding a rhythm before they head into the bye week. They now get to heal up before they face the division-rival Denver Broncos with two weeks of preparation under their belts.
