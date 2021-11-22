Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning to Rest of NFL After Beating Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs extended their win streak to four games in Week 11 with a 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium.

The defending AFC champions managed to give up no touchdowns to the Cowboys, who had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense prior to Week 11. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who had been sacked just 11 times prior to the game, was sacked five times by Kansas City’s defense, according to Pro Football Reference, and was also forced into throwing two interceptions. That speaks volumes to how far the Chiefs’ defense has come since being one of the league’s worst defenses for the first half of the season.

Despite an elite performance by Kansas City — which now has the Chiefs with a 7-4 record and as one of the top teams in the AFC with six weeks to go in the regular season — quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a warning of sorts to the rest of the NFL after the victory. And his words should petrify the remaining opponents on Kansas City’s schedule.

Mahomes: We Aren’t Playing Our Best Football Yet

Mahomes evaluated the Chiefs’ play in Week 11 and noted that Kanas City isn’t even playing their best football yet, which speaks to how sky-high their potential is as a football team this season.