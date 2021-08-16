Mahomes, New O-Line to Earn More Reps in Week 2 of Preseason

I

f you watched the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers to see star quarterback Patrick Mahomes play, then you may have been a bit disappointed.

Most of the Chiefs’ first-team offense got to play two series, a total of 11 plays. But that wasn’t the case for Mahomes. He did play in the game, however, he was only under center for Kansas City’s opening offensive drive, which totaled four plays. So we got to see very little of the former MVP quarterback. During that lone series, Mahomes completed 1-of-2 passes for four yards.

But what’s in store for Mahomes — who needs to continue building chemistry with his completely revamped offensive line — when the Chiefs travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals this Friday night?

‘Pretty Good Chance’ Mahomes Plays More in Week 2

According to head coach Andy Reid, the likelihood that Mahomes will play more in Week 2 of the preseason than he did in the 19-16 win over the 49ers is strong.

“There’s a pretty good chance [he plays] more than the four plays,” Reid said of Mahomes to the media on Monday.

As for the starting offensive line — who needs the most work out of any of the starters on either side of the football due to their lack of time together — Reid is handling their reps as he normally would for the first-team units during the preseason.

“They had 11 snaps I believe it was,” Reid said of the starting offensive line in the preseason opener. “I think they did a good job with what they had. We’ll keep increasing [their reps] as we go with them, give them a little bit more this week and see how it goes.”

Reid also acknowledged the importance of Mahomes and the offensive line starters getting reps together in a game-day environment this summer.

“I think it’s a mix because health is obviously important, but getting used to those new guys [on the offensive line] that he’s dealing with I think is also important,” Reid said of his mindset on playing Mahomes during the preseason. “Them hearing his voice is important in a game situation with fans.”

Remmers Returns to Practice, Rekindling Battle at RT

While 2020 rookie opt-out Lucas Niang has done his part during training camp and the preseason opener to be the starting right tackle for the Chiefs in Week 1 of the regular season, the battle for the starting right tackle job isn’t over just yet. That’s because veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers, who had been sidelined with back spasms since early August and began practicing in a limited capacity last week, returned to the practice field on Monday in full capacity, according to Reid.

“Remmers came back today. It was good to get him back in there full go, and I think he worked out pretty good.” Reid said when asked if there was still a competition at right tackle. “They’ll all play. Andy [Heck] rotates all of them in there. We have full trust in [Remmers], though.”

Because Remmers started 10 games for the Chiefs last season, per Pro Sports Reference, he will absolutely be given the opportunity by Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck to fight for the starting right tackle job. That’s why we should expect to see him play at least a few snaps with the first-team unit in Friday’s bout against Arizona.