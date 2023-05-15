Former Chiefs All-Pro & Draft Pick Meets With Raiders: Report

Free agent cornerback Marcus Peters, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, May 15, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

CB Marcus Peters is visiting the Raiders today. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 15, 2023

Peters, 30, was the 18th overall pick by the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he was named the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, an All-Pro, and received a Pro Bowl nod after accumulating 53 tackles, 26 passes defended, 8 interceptions, and 2 pick-sixes in 16 regular season games played according to Pro Football Reference.

During his six seasons in the NFL, which has included stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, Peters has been named an All-Pro three times and Pro Bowler three times. After missing the 2021 season due to a torn ACL during practice, Peters returned to action in 2022 and recorded 40 tackles, 16 stops, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception in 13 regular season games played for the Ravens per PFF.

Outside of Nate Hobbs, the Raiders don’t have any cornerbacks on the roster that are locked in as a starter heading into next season. Because of that, adding a player like Peters, who could be dropped into Las Vegas’ starting lineup and be serviceable in the short term, makes sense for Kansas City’s division rival.

But the Raiders will have to free up some cap space first.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Raiders are $1.73 million over the cap.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1 year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1 year, $1.16 million)

OT Donovan Smith (1 year, $3 million)

OT Sebastian Gutierrez (1 year, $870,000)

CB Lamar Jackson (1 year, $940,000)

Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

LB Darius Harris

Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Here’s a look at all of the undrafted free agents the Chiefs have under contract since the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

OL Jerome Carvin (Tennessee)

S Anthony Cook (Texas)

OL Anderson Hardy (Appalachian State)

LB Cam Jones (Indiana)

DE Truman Jones (Harvard)

S Martez Manuel (Missouri)

LB Isaiah Moore (North Carolina State)

DB Isaiah Norman (Marshall)

RB Deneric Prince (Tulsa)

WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

WR Tyrone Scott (Missouri State)

CB Reese Taylor (Purdue)

CB Anthony Witherstone (Merrimack)

CB Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)

CB Ekow Boye-Doe (Kansas State)

Key Offseason Dates for Chiefs

Next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule are organized team activities (OTAs), which will take place from May 22 to May 24, May 30 to June 1, and June 6 to June 9. From there, the team will meet for mandatory minicamp from June 13 to June 15 before dispersing for summer break.