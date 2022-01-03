Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Teammates After Chiefs Lose to Bengals

Many members of Chiefs Kingdom are pointing fingers at the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. And to a point it’s merited.

One of the bigger mistakes by the Chiefs-Bengals officiating crew was at the beginning of the fourth quarter. On a 3rd-and-3 pass attempt by quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who seemingly did a great job of covering Higgins, was flagged for pass interference. That play gave the Bengals a first down instead of having to punt from their own 21-yard line.

On the same drive, Burrow completed a pass to rookie Ja’Marr Chase on a 2nd-and-11 play, and Chase was brought down by Sneed after a five-yard pickup on what looked to be a clean tackle by Sneed. But the officials flagged Sneed for unnecessary roughness.

L'Jarius Sneed was called for unnecessary roughness on this tackle. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/jai8jcWF79 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 2, 2022

The next display of poor officiating which favored the Bengals was on the final drive of the game when Cincinnati was at Kansas City’s one-yard line. On 4th and goal, Burrow threw a pass to running back Joe Mixon, who was stopped short of the goal line. But the officials called holding penalties on both teams, which forced a replay of the down.

On the following play, Burrow threw an incomplete pass to wideout Tyler Boyd, who was being covered by Sneed. However, Sneed was flagged for illegal use of hands to the face, which gave Cincinnati a fresh set of downs with 45 seconds left in the game. From there, the Bengals drained the clock with kneel-downs and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

My apologies — the call was on Sneed, not Ward. The broadcast put on the screen that it was on Ward. — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 3, 2022

Mathieu: ‘We Could Have Responded a Lot Better’

Despite what’s been debated as officiating in favor of the Bengals on several key plays in the fourth quarter, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu isn’t making excuses for a Kansas City defense that could have played better.