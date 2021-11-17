Tyrann Mathieu Roasts Mac Jones Haters in Twitter Rant

Despite losing the greatest quarterback of all time, an AFC rival of the Kansas City Chiefs has a new franchise quarterback that is slowly grabbing national attention for his level of production on the football field.

Rookie Mac Jones — the 15th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft — has 10 games under his belt as a starter, and the experience he has accumulated early on in his career is already paying off. This was most evident during New England’s 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in which Jones completed 19 of 23 pass attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns, tallying up a 142.1 quarterback rating, per Pro Football Reference.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

With a 69% completion percentage and 13 touchdowns to his name, Jones is one of the leaders for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year title when the season is over, along with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Jones’ play has his peers talking about him in Week 11, with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu seemingly driving the hype train.

Mathieu Bashes Jones Haters

Popping onto Twitter on Tuesday, November 16, Mathieu began to bash the haters of Jones.

“Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central,” he wrote.

Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

Responding to a comment made by former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, Mathieu gave his reasoning as to why he believes Jones has never been “trendy” enough for fans.

“He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period,” Mathieu wrote.

He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

Mathieu Blocks 500 People

Aside from his comments on Jones, Mathieu shared some staggering information regarding the number of people he has blocked on Twitter.

“I blocked 500 people last couple weeks,” wrote Mathieu.

I blocked 500 people last couple weeks — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

This comes in wake of Mathieu and teammate Anthony Hitchens going viral for comments made on Instagram towards fans hating on the Chiefs.

“In regards to the comment that sort of went viral, obviously, the was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu explained to the media on Saturday, October 30. “I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have. I think as a team, we could say the same. You know, frustration tends to build up. Obviously, people that really know me, teammates, people that I deal with in the community, even fans that I happen to come across at the gas station, I think all of these people can see me being a genuine person.

“Obviously, I shouldn’t have used those choices of words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. So, just looking forward to playing better, doing better and I think most importantly, not being a distraction to my team.”





Play



Video Video related to tyrann mathieu roasts mac jones haters in twitter rant 2021-11-16T19:53:39-05:00

In the three games following Mathieu’s apology Kansas City’s defense has come alive, giving up just 17, 7, and 14 points to the Giants, Packers, and Raiders, respectively. After being the league’s worst defense through seven weeks, the unit has gotten healthier and has played more cohesively, which has helped the defending AFC champions put together a three-game win streak.

The Chiefs will look to continue their win streak in Week 11 when they face the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium before heading into their bye week.