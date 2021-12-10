Tyrann Mathieu Surprises ICU Nurse With One-in-a-Lifetime Gift [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu always does his part around the holidays when it comes to giving. This is why Chiefs Kingdom witnessed him handing out turkeys just before Thanksgiving on Monday, November 22. However, his most recent gift-giving venture was a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one of America’s frontline workers in the pandemic.
Mathieu recently gave an intensive care unit nurse at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
“I’m so overwhelmed right now; like I was saying, I could cry right now if everyone wasn’t watching,” said Brandon Smith, the recipient of the Super Bowl tickets. “I’m overwhelmed with joy, so proud of our hospital, our system, all the nurses, all the frontline workers that contributed the last year and a half, two years during this COVID.”
Smith mentioned that this will not only be the first time he’s ever attended a Super Bowl, but it will be the first NFL game he’s ever been to. So, his first in-person professional football game will be quite the experience.
The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!
Mahomes on Mathieu’s WPMOY Nomination
During his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about Mathieu being the Chiefs’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes a player for their volunteer and charity work, as well as their excellence on the field.
“It’s awesome because you know the work that [Mathieu] puts in, not only on the field but off the field as well,” Mahomes said. “He’s done it in every single community that he’s been in from Arizona, New Orleans, Houston, to now Kansas City. He’s always given back to the community, and I’m grateful for him to be a leader on this team, to be such a great person. I’m very happy for him to have this honor and hopefully have a chance to go out there and win it.”
Mahomes was also asked if Mathieu is the same teammate as he is a person off the field.
“He truly cares about people; I think that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes explained. “He came up in a rougher part and he understands how much the impact of people can be to bring out greatness in everyone. For him to be able to be in this locker room and be such a leader, it sets an example for everybody of how you should act on and off the field.”
Andy Reid on Mathieu: He’s Tremendous
Head coach Andy Reid also took the opportunity to gush over Mathieu and what he brings to the table as a person.
“A very giving person. He’s been through a lot in his life and he understands the people that need him, and to be able to share his experience with these people,” said Reid. “I think he’s tremendous. Big heart, great person, willing to give up time, which a lot of people can say, ‘I’m going to contribute with money,’ but they’re not willing to spend the time. He really does both, but he’s willing to get out there with the people and spend the time doing things.”
READ MORE: