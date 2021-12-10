Tyrann Mathieu Surprises ICU Nurse With One-in-a-Lifetime Gift [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu always does his part around the holidays when it comes to giving. This is why Chiefs Kingdom witnessed him handing out turkeys just before Thanksgiving on Monday, November 22. However, his most recent gift-giving venture was a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one of America’s frontline workers in the pandemic.

Mathieu recently gave an intensive care unit nurse at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

“I’m so overwhelmed right now; like I was saying, I could cry right now if everyone wasn’t watching,” said Brandon Smith, the recipient of the Super Bowl tickets. “I’m overwhelmed with joy, so proud of our hospital, our system, all the nurses, all the frontline workers that contributed the last year and a half, two years during this COVID.”





Play



Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu surprises ICU nurse with Super Bowl tickets Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised an intensive care unit nurse Monday with tickets to the Super Bowl. Subscribe to KMBC on YouTube now for more: bit.ly/1fXGVrh Get more Kansas City news: kmbc.com Like us: facebook.com/kmbc9 Follow us: twitter.com/kmbc Instagram: instagram.com/kmbc9news/ 2021-12-07T03:57:45Z

Smith mentioned that this will not only be the first time he’s ever attended a Super Bowl, but it will be the first NFL game he’s ever been to. So, his first in-person professional football game will be quite the experience.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mahomes on Mathieu’s WPMOY Nomination

During his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about Mathieu being the Chiefs’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes a player for their volunteer and charity work, as well as their excellence on the field.