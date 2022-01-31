Brittany Matthews Heckled on Twitter Following Chiefs’ AFC Title Loss

Many NFL fans were cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. But not all of them were rooting for the Bengals because they like Cincinnati. Instead, some of them just didn’t want the Kansas City Chiefs to win, and it had nothing to do with the Chiefs’ players or coaches.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, drew criticism recently due to her celebration following Kansas City’s overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Matthews posted a video of her spraying Champagne on fans at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win over the Bills on January 23. Her actions in the video sparked backlash from Twitter users.

“The ramifications of your actions; innocent fans drenched in cheap champagne possibly leading to frostbite or even hypothermia, children with alcohol in their system. You need to take responsibility for your actions and issue a public apology,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Hope no kids were down there.. Sure you’d have a fit if Sterling was showered with Champagne,” another user wrote.

Matthews used the social media backlash as an opportunity to fuel an anti-bullying campaign which included “Team Brittany” T-shirts. However, the bullying still continued following the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals despite Matthews’ efforts.

Twitter Users Heckle Matthews Following Chiefs’ Loss

“Many thanks to Joe Burrow and the #bengals for eliminating Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Congrats Bengals!! We don’t have to see or hear from Jackson Mahomes or Brittany Matthews until September,” another user wrote.

“Thank sweet baby Jesus we don’t have to see Brittany Matthews for another year,” another user wrote.

“#joeburrow deserves to win the #SuperBowl just for keeping @brittanylynne8 out of Los Angeles,” another user wrote.

“Can we get a Tik Toc of Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews dancing on the Chiefs season being over?” another user wrote.

Chiefs Lose to Bengals in Heartbreaking Fashion

The Chiefs’ offense hit the ground running in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City’s first three offensive possessions resulted in touchdowns, which gave them a 21-10 lead at halftime. However, Cincinnati climbed back into the game, scoring 20 unanswered points, which came from a touchdown before halftime and possessions for the Chiefs right before and after halftime that resulted in zero points scored.

The Chiefs were then put in a situation where they needed to score at least three points on their final offensive drive of regulation to avoid elimination, which they did via a Harrison Butker 44-yard field goal.

After winning the overtime coin toss, Patrick Mahomes was intercepted on a deep ball to Tyreek Hill on 3rd & 10. That put the Bengals in a position to win the game via a touchdown or field goal. After nine plays and 42 yards gathered by Cincinnati’s offense, kicker Evan McPherson sealed the victory for the Bengals by making a 31-yard field goal.

Mahomes finished the game completing 26-of-39 pass attempts for 275 yards, three touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and had one interception.

Kansas City’s 2021-22 season ends with a 12-5 regular-season record, an AFC West Title, and an AFC Championship appearance for a third-straight season. The Bengals advance to the Super Bowl and will face the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.