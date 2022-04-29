CB Trent McDuffie Reacts to Being Drafted by Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs started their portion of the 2022 NFL Draft with a trade. They sent the No. 29, 94, and 121 picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for the 21st overall pick, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. With the 21st pick, the Chiefs selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

With the top 5 wide receivers already gone, Kansas City moves up the draft board to address a clear need on defense. McDuffie will likely be inserted right away into the starting lineup, playing alongside L’Jarius Sneed in the secondary.

The Chiefs’ desire to move up the draft board to acquire McDuffie likely had to do with the fact that the Washington cornerback was slipping in the first round. McDuffie was ranked as the 14-best prospect in NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s updated top 150 prospect rankings, which were released on April 25. So, Kansas City moves up, gets a starting cornerback, and still has another selection in the first round (pick 30).

McDuffie Reacts to Being Drafted by Chiefs

McDuffie took to Twitter to react to being drafted by the AFC West champions.

“LFG!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

Kansas City’s Twitter account also posted a video of McDuffie, who sent a message to Chiefs fans.

“I’m so ready to come out to this organization, and it’s time to win. 2022 is our year, let’s go!”

Chiefs players took to Twitter as well to react to Kansas City’s first selection in the draft.

“We in his Duffie bag!!!” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote.

“LETS GET IT I like it,” linebacker Willie Gay Jr. wrote.

“Let’s get it @trent_mcduffie,” safety Juan Thornhill wrote.