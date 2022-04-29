CB Trent McDuffie Reacts to Being Drafted by Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs started their portion of the 2022 NFL Draft with a trade. They sent the No. 29, 94, and 121 picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for the 21st overall pick, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. With the 21st pick, the Chiefs selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.
With the top 5 wide receivers already gone, Kansas City moves up the draft board to address a clear need on defense. McDuffie will likely be inserted right away into the starting lineup, playing alongside L’Jarius Sneed in the secondary.
The Chiefs’ desire to move up the draft board to acquire McDuffie likely had to do with the fact that the Washington cornerback was slipping in the first round. McDuffie was ranked as the 14-best prospect in NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s updated top 150 prospect rankings, which were released on April 25. So, Kansas City moves up, gets a starting cornerback, and still has another selection in the first round (pick 30).
McDuffie Reacts to Being Drafted by Chiefs
McDuffie took to Twitter to react to being drafted by the AFC West champions.
“LFG!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.
Kansas City’s Twitter account also posted a video of McDuffie, who sent a message to Chiefs fans.
“I’m so ready to come out to this organization, and it’s time to win. 2022 is our year, let’s go!”
Chiefs players took to Twitter as well to react to Kansas City’s first selection in the draft.
“We in his Duffie bag!!!” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote.
“LETS GET IT I like it,” linebacker Willie Gay Jr. wrote.
“Let’s get it @trent_mcduffie,” safety Juan Thornhill wrote.
“@trent_mcduffie welcome to the squad young king! Enjoy the day. Let’s get to work when you get here,” safety Justin Reid wrote.
“Can never have enough corners! Especially when you’re up a lot in the 4th Q and teams are throwing to come back,” former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz wrote.
Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Drafting McDuffie
Other Twitter users reacted to Kansas City selecting McDuffie.
“Trent McDuffie is an absolute stud. He allowed a grand total of 16 catches on 36 targets last season for 111 yards and ZERO touchdowns. He was Dane Brugler’s No. 2 corner and the No. 11 overall player on PFF’s board,” Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen wrote.
“Trent McDuffie was the 16th rated player in the KCSN Draft Guide. I love this pick,” Kent Swanson of Kansas City Sports Network wrote.
“The @Chiefs make a big move for a top CB (and my model’s #8 overall prospect) in Trent McDuffie, who allowed 3.1 yards/target in 2021 at Washington (best in FBS, min. 30 targets),” NFL Media’s Cynthia Frelund wrote. “Could be a key piece to counter the wealth of receiving talent in the AFC come playoff time!”
“Very surprised the Chiefs didn’t go with Jermaine Johnson, but they desperately needed a corner, and Trent McDuffie is an excellent cover corner,” Matt Verderame of FanSided wrote.
“Trent McDuffie. Extremely clean CB with outside shutdown ability and good feel for zones. Plus a rare skill to play in the slot too. @Chiefs get one of the safest picks in this draft,” former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms wrote.
“Trent McDuffie is a really good football player! That isn’t a bad pick, in a vacuum! But trading up for him when Jermaine Johnson was still on the board is… a choice! I think both can be true,” Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report wrote.