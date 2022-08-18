NFL Insider Provides Injury Update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Yesterday on August 17, Chiefs Kingdom had yet another injury scare at training camp when wide receiver Mecole Hardman was carted out of practice.

It’s important to note that the speedster did walk off the field under his own power, boarding the passenger seat of the cart as Chris Jones did earlier in practice. It was revealed later that the “limping” Hardman had suffered a groin injury — per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Groins can typically be a tricky area in recovery but the Chiefs got some good news this morning on August 18.

Hardman’s Injury ‘Not Serious’

NFL insider Jordan Schultz had the scoop on Hardman, which read: “Great news regarding injured Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman; Source says it’s not serious — he suffered a ‘groin injury and is doing okay.’ Hardman left practice yesterday after landing awkwardly trying to catch a pass.”

Once again, it appears that KC has dodged a bullet on the injury front. There have been similar nervous moments with Patrick Mahomes II and Skyy Moore, among others — although Hardman’s issue could be slightly more preventative than those two injury scares.

While Mahomes and Moore returned to practice either immediately or the day after, Hardman is absent today on August 18. The KC Star’s Herbie Teope relayed the missing players during a lighter practice ahead of Saturday’s second preseason game.

“Don’t see WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), WR Mecole Hardman (groin), DT Chris Jones (back), TE Blake Bell (hip) out here,” Teope tweeted.

Of the four, Bell’s ailment is the most worrisome. The tight end has not practiced since the outing in Chicago after what head coach Andy Reid referred to as an “unusual injury.” There doesn’t seem to be too much concern surrounding Smith-Schuster and Jones, who are both dealing with soreness in their respective body parts.

Could Be Open Reps at WR on Saturday

With Hardman and Smith-Schuster banged up — and virtual locks to make the Week 1 roster — the likelihood is that both could get the game off against Washington on August 20. Even if they do make an appearance, it would be surprising if either plays a large number of snaps.

That means a huge opportunity will be on the table for different wideouts that are competing for a roster spot. Potentially, that might even include first-team reps with Mahomes, which are absolutely invaluable during summer activities.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Moore still headline the remaining pass-catchers but Justin Watson, Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Aaron Parker, and RB-hybrid Jerrion Ealy should all be in the mix with five more roster cuts looming on August 23.

This is the time when you separate yourself from the bubble and prove to coaches that you deserve to be one of 53 players.

As of now, Watson and Fountain appear to have the leg up on the competition due to their dual-ability as core special teamers. For a struggling vet like Gordon or a lesser-known name like Parker, Saturday could be the final opportunity to flip the script.

Mahomes Hits ‘MVS’ Deep at Practice

Meanwhile, things went on without a hitch at practice today as Mahomes aired one out to Valdes-Scantling for a long touchdown reception. KC Sports Network provided the video.

KC Sports Network also shared another offensive clip of Mahomes slinging the ball to Moore.

In case you were wondering, it’s still clear who the Chiefs’ starting wide receivers are.