Mecole Hardman Throws Shade at Ex-Chiefs Offensive Lineman

One of the competitions taking place this summer for the Kansas City Chiefs is for the No. 2 wide receiver position opposite of All-Pro Tyreek Hill on offense. Third-year wideouts Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle have been battling for that spot over the first two preseason games, with cases to be made that either player deserves to take on the role heading into the 2021 regular season.

However, there are others — like former Chiefs offensive lineman and eight-year pro Geoff Schwartz — that feel Kansas City may not have what’s required on their roster in order to fill their No. 2 receiver role. And Hardman has a problem with that.

That’s why Hardman decided to put Schwartz subtly on blast.

Hardman’s New Profile Picture

It all started when Schwartz tweeted the comment, “The Chiefs need a reliable number 2 WR. It’s a must,” seemingly implying that what they have available for a No. 2 option on the roster isn’t good enough.

The Chiefs need a reliable number 2 WR. It’s a must. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 21, 2021

Hardman then took Schwartz’s tweet and made it his new profile picture on Instagram, as shown by Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 News.

Just realized this tweet is Mecole Hardman’s IG photo. https://t.co/rJFrTMZXza pic.twitter.com/qE2tOYjggh — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 25, 2021

It’s hard to tell what exactly this means, but one can gather that Hardman feels he is good enough to be the Chiefs’ No. 2 receiver, which is why he made Schwartz’s tweet his profile picture.

Hardman vs. Pringle in Preseason

Hardman and Pringle have had their fair share of big plays over the first two preseason games, which makes the preseason finale Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings that more intriguing. Hardman has caught a total of four passes for 39 yards and one touchdown during the last two games. Pringle has caught six passes for 73 yards and one score over the same time span.

Reid assessed Hardman — who played Hill’s role in the offense during Kansas City’s Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals — following the 17-10 win.