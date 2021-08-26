Mecole Hardman Throws Shade at Ex-Chiefs Offensive Lineman

One of the competitions taking place this summer for the Kansas City Chiefs is for the No. 2 wide receiver position opposite of All-Pro Tyreek Hill on offense. Third-year wideouts Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle have been battling for that spot over the first two preseason games, with cases to be made that either player deserves to take on the role heading into the 2021 regular season.
However, there are others — like former Chiefs offensive lineman and eight-year pro Geoff Schwartz — that feel Kansas City may not have what’s required on their roster in order to fill their No. 2 receiver role. And Hardman has a problem with that.
That’s why Hardman decided to put Schwartz subtly on blast.
Hardman’s New Profile Picture
It all started when Schwartz tweeted the comment, “The Chiefs need a reliable number 2 WR. It’s a must,” seemingly implying that what they have available for a No. 2 option on the roster isn’t good enough.
Hardman then took Schwartz’s tweet and made it his new profile picture on Instagram, as shown by Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 News.
It’s hard to tell what exactly this means, but one can gather that Hardman feels he is good enough to be the Chiefs’ No. 2 receiver, which is why he made Schwartz’s tweet his profile picture.
Hardman vs. Pringle in Preseason
Hardman and Pringle have had their fair share of big plays over the first two preseason games, which makes the preseason finale Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings that more intriguing. Hardman has caught a total of four passes for 39 yards and one touchdown during the last two games. Pringle has caught six passes for 73 yards and one score over the same time span.
Reid assessed Hardman — who played Hill’s role in the offense during Kansas City’s Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals — following the 17-10 win.
“Yeah, he was a last-minute fill-in there at that position, but that’s his deal. He’s got to be ready for that, along with everything else,” Reid said of Hardman during his Monday, Aug. 23 press conference. “So, he had a couple things he’d like to have back, but it was great for he and Pat to communicate in a preseason game and just see how important that is, get it on tape and see what we’re talking about there. I mean, listen, he made some good plays, but he had a couple in there that weren’t so good. But he kept battling, which I thought was important. He’s playing fast and working hard.”
Because Hardman and Pringle have very different abilities that they bring to the table for the Chiefs offense, the likelihood is that both split reps opposite of Hill when the regular season begins. Hardman can be used as an explosive downfield stretcher and on gadget plays similarly to Hill, while Pringle — who can also be a deep threat — can use his physicality to be productive in the lower levels of the field.
If the Chiefs can get solid WR2 production from Hardman and/or Pringle — pair that with explosive options they already have in the passing attack (i.e. Hill and Travis Kelce) and an improved run game thanks to a completely revamped offensive line, then there will be very few NFL defenses that can defend this Kansas City offense for four quarters.
