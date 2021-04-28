‘NASCAR on Fox’ Lands Superstar QB for Sunday’s Pre Race Show

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series season will continue with a race at Kansas Speedway. Two special guests will make an appearance during the pre-race festivities, including a superstar NFL quarterback. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will join Fox’s pre-race coverage for a unique segment.

Driver-turned-analyst Clint Bowyer teased the appearance on Wednesday with a photo on Twitter. He showed himself standing on a practice field between Mahomes and “Modern Family” actor Eric Stonestreet. Bowyer did not provide much information about the segment, only saying that fans should tune in on Sunday afternoon.

You’re definitely not going to want to miss this!!! TUNE IN to the @NASCARONFOX prerace show this Sunday at @kansasspeedway. @PatrickMahomes @ericstonestreet pic.twitter.com/3yC9gH98Ba — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 28, 2021

Stonestreet and Bowyer are both diehard Chiefs fans and regularly showcase their adoration for the team in multiple situations. Bowyer, in particular, even purchased special Chiefs pajamas for his two children so they could wear them to Pajama Day at their school.

Bowyer previously had to grudgingly support a different NFL team

Sunday’s pre-race show at Kansas Speedway will not be the first time that Bowyer has talked about his beloved Chiefs during the pre-race show on Fox. However, the last time was not a pleasant experience for the Kansas native.

Prior to Super Bowl LV, Bowyer made a friendly wager with former teammate Aric Almirola. They would have to wear the jersey of whichever team won the Big Game. Almirola, a diehard Buccaneers fan, celebrated the win and forced Bowyer to wear a No. 12 Tom Brady jersey during a Fox pregame show at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

While Almirola relished the moment, Bowyer showcased his dislike for the Buccaneers. He grabbed a miniature version of the Lombardi Trophy and smashed it on pit road, much to the delight of co-hosts Jeff Gordon and Chris Myers.

“This is funny, huh? This is not funny. A bet’s a bet, right?” Bowyer said. “So I’m wearing it, Aric. Brady, he beat us fair and square. He beat us.” He then tossed the replica trophy to the ground while discussing Brady’s infamous boat toss.

Bowyer previously celebrated victory another Super Bowl wager

Super Bowl LV did not play out as Bowyer hoped, resulting in him wearing the Brady jeresy. However, the previous season ended a championship drought that had lasted since the 1969 season. Bowyer, who drove for Stewart-Haas at the time, celebrated by forcing his future coworker to pay up.

Prior to Super Bowl LIV, Bowyer made a jersey wager with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, a 49ers fan. The Chiefs secured the 31-20 win in Miami, bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Missouri. Once the NASCAR season began, Gordon made good on the wager. He donned a custom No. 24 Chiefs jersey with his name on the back while calling the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

“This is hard to wear right now. I’m a diehard 49ers fan, no matter what Larry Mac [McReynolds] says. Have been for a long time,” Gordon during the Fox broadcast. “But a bet is a bet and here I am Clint Bowyer. Let’s see what you can do in the Daytona 500 next Sunday.”

One year after making Gordon wear the Chiefs jersey, Bowyer had to “support” Brady and the Buccaneers. The segment entertained “NASCAR on Fox” viewers and now Bowyer will attempt to continue this trend while spending time with his favorite quarterback.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Fox Sports 1 will provide coverage with Bowyer, Gordon, and Mike Joy in the booth. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio will provide the radio call of the race.

