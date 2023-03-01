Recent Chiefs Veteran Retires After 7 NFL Seasons

Austin Blythe signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March of 2021, and the initial expectation was that he would start at either center or guard after Austin Reiter decided to join the Miami Dolphins.

Fate had other plans, as the Chiefs hit on draft picks Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith — who solidified the interior offensive line alongside Joe Thuney — transforming the KC blocking unit into the Super Bowl champion OL it is today. Blythe ended up playing out one more season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, starting all 17 games before announcing his retirement via Instagram on February 28.

“The last 7 years have been nothing short of amazing,” he voiced. “For a short, unathletic, undersized kid from Iowa, I’ve played a lot of football, met countless coaches and teammates that I can call friends, and made enough memories for myself and my family to last a lifetime. I am so grateful, and extremely blessed, to have played the game for any amount of time, let alone 7 years. The game has been a huge part of our lives for the last 12 years, dating all the way back to college. For everything the game has taught me about life, I will cherish it forever.”

The message continued, thanking family and coaches among others, but ended with a simple confirmation: “Retirement here we come!”

Austin Blythe’s Chiefs Career Was Brief

Although things didn’t quite work out for Blythe in Kansas City, he played his role respectfully in 2021 as a versatile backup behind Humphrey and Smith — and likely taught both rookies some things along the way.

All told, the veteran presence appeared in four games with the Chiefs, mixing snaps on offense and special teams. It was the first campaign of his NFL career that Blythe did not start a single game, spending time in Indianapolis and Los Angeles before KC.

With the Rams, the steady center even made it to a Super Bowl, starting 48 games over four seasons. Unfortunately, Los Angeles lost to the New England Patriots in the title game that year.

Now he’ll call it quits behind a career to be proud of. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are pretty set at center and guard for the foreseeable future.