Chiefs Dish Out Huge Guaranteed Money to ‘Explosive Tackler’: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time signing undrafted free agents on April 29 after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

One priority addition was even awarded a large amount of guaranteed money on the open market, and that player was former Indiana linebacker Cam Jones. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the news, relaying that the Jones’ deal with KC “includes a $15,000 signing bonus and $135K base salary guarantee, per his agents @RandyMFisher @LindsayCrook_ @PVH_Ascend @Ascend_NFL.”

Former Indiana LB Cam Jones is signing with the #Chiefs on a deal that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and $135K base salary guarantee, per his agents @RandyMFisher @LindsayCrook_ @PVH_Ascend @Ascend_NFL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

For an undrafted rookie, that’s a lot of cash. The Chiefs offered a similar amount of guaranteed money to linebacker Jack Cochrane in 2022, and Jones will look to join the second-year LB on the active roster in 2023.

New Chiefs LB Cam Jones Was a 3-Time Captain at Indiana

Kansas City was no doubt attracted to Jones’ ability on the field, but his leadership is another major pro that got him the priority deal after the draft.

The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs noted that Jones was “one of just a handful of Hoosiers to be honored as a three-time captain and figures to be an excellent addition to any NFL locker room that welcomes him from an intangibles and character standpoint.” The analyst also complimented his build, calling his combination of athleticism and length the ideal “DNA of an NFL linebacker.”

In terms of skillset, Crabbs wrote the following: “Jones projects as a physical, run-defending linebacker at the NFL level. Jones has an NFL build, plus length, and some explosive hitting power—which he unleashed in a breakout 2022 before a foot injury ended his season at the midway point.” He labeled him as an ideal MIKE-backer with “renowned leadership qualities” and reiterated that Jones is an “explosive tackler in the box.”

Concluding: “Expectations for Jones should see him step into an NFL locker room and assume a developmental role with special teams capabilities. Jones has the needed functional athleticism to play on kick coverage and has the booming hitting capabilities and length to effectively fulfill such a role and dress on gameday. I could foresee him in a gap-control defense claiming some early-down run defense snaps in the right intersection of scheme and opportunity if the team he lands with is lean at linebacker.”

The Athletic’s scouting expert Dane Brugler concurred with Crabbs, referring to 6-foot-1 linebacker as “a ready-made special teamer with the talent to inch his way up the linebacker depth chart.” In fact, Brugler actually projected Jones as a fifth- or sixth-round pick in 2023, so one could argue that the Chiefs got yet another steal on the UDFA market.

Chiefs Sign UDFA LB Isaiah Moore out of NC State

Jones wasn’t the only linebacker that general manager Brett Veach inked on Saturday night. The Chiefs also signed former N.C. State LB Isaiah Moore according to Capital Sports Advisors.

The pair of defenders had one more thing in common too — they’re both former three-time team captains for their university. The 33rd Team’s scouting department noted that factoid in Moore’s bio, describing him as a linebacker with “outstanding instincts and intangibles for the position,” as well as “toughness and good strength.” They were mildly concerned about his speed at the NFL level, however.

NFL Network lists Moore at 6-foot-2, 223 pounds, and scouting expert Lance Zierlein called him “an inside linebacker with a throwback body type and intangibles that are off-the-charts.”

“[Moore] plays with excellent instincts and recognition, showing little hesitation to run and hit,” he continued, adding that “unfortunately, a lack of functional speed limits his range and ability to handle coverage duties. He’s more than capable between the tackles as a 3-4 inside ‘backer but must prove he can hold up in a faster game at the next level.”

Zierlein did admit that “it’s hard to watch the tape and not love Moore’s game.”

Both Jones and Moore will seemingly compete for a backup MIKE-backer job behind star Chiefs defender Nick Bolton. Special teams will likely play a factor as well, if either of the youngsters are able to impress veteran coordinator and assistant HC Dave Toub.