Chiefs ‘Working Towards’ Contract With Kansas State Standout: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have concluded their 2023 rookie minicamp but apparently, they’re still deliberating on one or two post-tryout signings.

Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network had the scoop on May 11, which read: “Former Kansas State CB Ekow Boye-Doe will not attend [Washington] Commanders rookie minicamp, a source said. He recently attended camp with the Kansas City Chiefs where he impressed, and has since received interest from the team in working towards an extended deal.”

Former Kansas State CB Ekow Boye-Doe will not attend Commanders rookie minicamp, a source said. He recently attended camp with the Kansas City Chiefs where he impressed, and has since received interest from the team in working towards an extended deal. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 11, 2023

Before rookie tryouts around the NFL, Fowler listed Boye-Doe as one of “three athletes [that] I expect to shine at rookie minicamp.”

CB Ekow Boye-Doe Named Rookie Minicamp ‘Standout’ by Chiefs Media Insider

USA Today Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman labeled Boye-Doe as one of seven KC “standouts” from rookie minicamp on May 9.

“Boye-Doe didn’t record an interception this week, but he was very active in recording pass breakups and passes defended throughout the weekend,” Goldman reasoned. “Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that one of his pass breakups even drew verbal praise from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that could be heard by media members. I just wonder if Boye-Doe managed to do enough given how competitive the cornerback position is in Kansas City.”

Apparently, he has — assuming Fowler’s report is accurate — and his should come as no surprise.

In 2020, Boye-Doe ranked second in coverage snaps per target according to PFF college, meaning he was targeted second-least in the nation on average. That typically translates to a cornerback playing very tight in coverage.

Most coverage snaps per target:

1. Rodarius Williams, OK St – 11.9

2. Ekow Boye-Doe, Kansas St – 11.6

3. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama – 11.3

4. Myles Jones, A&M – 10.8

5. Eli Ricks, LSU – 10.6 pic.twitter.com/m2UMCrsVKW — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2020

At 11.6 coverage snaps per target, Boye-Doe beat out Alabama first-round pick Patrick Surtain II that year — a player that has gone on to become one of the top young cornerbacks in the game with the Denver Broncos. Rodarius Williams (New York Giants) was the only CB ahead of him.

Fowler also noted that “Boye-Doe can scoot,” or run, on Twitter earlier this spring in late March. “Hand times ranging from 4.28 [second] to low 4.3 [second 40-yard dash],” the scouting expert added. He included video of the Kansas State product torching the football field.

Kansas State DB Ekow Boye-Doe can scoot! Lived behind the spotlight of Brents but has some traits to like on the perimeter. ~ Hand times ranging from 4.28 to low 4.3s. pic.twitter.com/jMGpy51tCr — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 31, 2023

Ekow Boye-Doe Almost Wasn’t Allowed to Play Football After Immigrating From Ghana

Boye-Doe’s family hails from Ghana, and although they immigrated when he was younger, it took some convincing to get his parents to sign off on football.

Glenn Kinley of KSNT News told the story of Boye-Doe and his cousin, Peter Afful Jr., on April 11.

The story of Ekow Boye-Doe and Peter Afful Jr's unique path to pro football. It starts in Ghana and goes through Lawrence, Manhattan and Topeka. These two cousins are hoping to be drafted later this month. That's all after they almost didn't get to play football at all. Thanks… pic.twitter.com/jiC74uvJEx — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) April 11, 2023

Kinley began by relaying that the two cousins are both hoping to hear their names called in the upcoming NFL Draft before noting that their “unlikely” journey began in West Africa.

“Believe it or not, these two almost didn’t play football at all,” Kinley reported while interviewing Boye-Doe and Afful. The former admitted that his family wasn’t “too happy” about the idea of him playing football when he first broached the subject.

When Afful’s father was asked permission by a coach, his response was simple: “No.”

Despite the initial resistance, Afful Sr. revealed that Peter’s “Auntie” eventually signed for him, allowing the older of the two cousins to play wide receiver. They younger Boye-Doe quickly followed suit, except he lined up on the other side of the ball at cornerback.

Afful Jr. ended up breaking out in Topeka, Kinley informed, while Boye-Doe caught fire in Manhattan (Kansas). “I don’t know what I would do to myself if they played on the same team,” a family member admitted to the camera. The news feature ended with Afful Sr. telling the hometown Chiefs to “come and get them.”

For Boye-Doe, a signing in Kansas City would clearly be a dream come true. Perhaps, he can even find his cousin a WR role on the practice squad alongside him.