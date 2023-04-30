Chiefs Sign Ex-Teammate of Trey Smith With ‘Starting Potential’: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to cast a very wide net when it comes to UDFA signings in 2023, and they’ve already agreed to terms with four undrafted rookies on the offensive line.

The headliner has KC ties coming in, as new guard prospect Jerome Carvin is a former Tennessee teammate of both Trey Smith and 2023 draft pick Wanya Morris (who later transferred from the Vols over to Oklahoma). Tennesse Football announced the news of the addition on April 29, which sparked an interesting reaction from Chiefs media insider Nick Jacobs.

Really pumped about Carvin reportedly joining KC. Great depth there and long term starting potential #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MvkWAS2Mms — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) April 30, 2023

“Really pumped about Carvin reportedly joining KC,” Jacobs voiced. “Great depth there and long-term starting potential.” He included a text box of scouting notes that read: “Carvin is always willing to help in run blocking and pass pro. He is always looking for work. He has the size and anchor to keep opponents in check at the line of scrimmage. He has good lateral quickness for his size and is able to get his hips around if needed on a reach block.”

According to his Tennessee profile, Carvin is a 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Participant and a former SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2022. His typical position was left guard throughout his career, although his bio highlights his versatility as a strength, as well as his leadership and “presence in the locker room.”

If Carvin develops in Kansas City, he could profile as a long-term replacement for the 30-year-old Joe Thuney someday — and should be another quality backup on the OL in the meantime.

Chiefs Sign UDFA OTs Anderson Hardy and Quinton Barrow

Offensive tackle was an area of need entering the NFL Draft, and general manager Brett Veach attacked that problem head-on when he traded up for Morris in round three. How about a couple more bullets in the chamber?

Heavy on NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported that “former @appstate OL Anderson Hardy is signing with the Chiefs as a UDFA, per sources.”

The Appalachian State left tackle was a late riser in draft scouting according to NFL Draft Diamonds analyst Bryan Ault, noting his impressive Relative Athletic Score of 9.26 out of 10. “Hardy posted a 4.97 40-time, 4.68 shuttle, 7.72 3-cone, 31.5 vertical and 8.72 broad jump,” he detailed. “Hardy started at offensive tackle for Team Aina at the Hula Bowl last January. He checked in at a verified 6’5, 293 (hand 1028, arm 3178, 7768 wing).”

According to his team bio, Hardy “played in 44 career games and made 29 career starts [at left tackle], including 28 in a row to end his career.” He also earned All-Sun Belt first team honors in 2022.”