Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Honored by Century-Old Brand & Hall of Fame QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is in the news again with yet another accolade to be proud of.

His charity foundation, “15 and the Mahomies,” shared the superstar’s latest honor on Twitter. “Congratulations to @PatrickMahomes on being named to the 2023 #TIME100 List – @TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world,” they stated. “What he has accomplished on the field is historic and what he continues to do off the field will change lives forever.”

They are referring to the famed top-100 influential person’s list from the century-old TIME Magazine, of course, where Mahomes was included in the “Titan’s” section. His entry bio page was even written by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning’s TIME Magazine Top 100 Excerpt on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

“Patrick Mahomes once served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, a summer football camp for high school players that my dad founded in 1996,” Manning began. “You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat eighth-graders and ninth-graders during those hot days in Louisiana. Patrick was great with the kids. I remember his arm strength back then. It jumped out at you.”

Continuing: “This February, at just 27, Patrick won his second Super Bowl MVP award. That arm strength still jumps out at you today. Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team.”

Finally, Manning concluded that “this won’t be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way.”

A two-time Super Bowl champion in his own right, Manning knows what it takes to lead — and eventually win. It’s not just talent but dedication, humility and determination. Mahomes has all that in spades.

According to team reporter Matt McMullen: “Time has published the ‘Top 100’ list since 1999, annually recognizing the most influential artists, innovators, leaders, icons and pioneers in our global society.” 2023 marks the second time that Mahomes was named to this exclusive group of individuals.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Is Changing Lives With His Foundation

Merriam-Webster defines a titan as “one that stands out for greatness of achievement.” That certainly describes Mahomes, who influences the youth of our nation on a daily basis.

Not only does he lead by example, as a near-perfect role model, but Mahomes also helps children with his “15 and the Mahomies” foundation. Their mission statement reads: “15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Since 2019, the Chiefs leader has used his platform and this foundation to encourage and support young people with reading, volunteering, academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities and after-school programs among other endeavors.

Mahomes was also a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022. After receiving that NFL honor, the KC signal-caller was gracious as always.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” Mahomes said at the time. “I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City. Brittany and I take great pride in the platform we have to give back to a community that has given us so much over the last six years. Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities. To be recognized for such a prestigious award means the world to me and I’m thankful to represent my foundation, Walter Payton and his family, the Hunt family, this team and all of Chiefs Kingdom on such a significant stage.”

Mahomes’ response to the TIME Magazine mention was a bit shorter — at least on social media — quote tweeting: “💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽.”