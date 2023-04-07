Chiefs Fans Go Crazy Over Charles Omenihu Workout Vid [LOOK]

Chiefs Kingdom is liking what they see from new defensive lineman Charles Omenihu already.

During a viral workout video on April 6, the former San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans pass rusher is seen executing a “42-[inch] box jump.” Even more impressive, Omenihu performs this feat with a 20-pound medicine ball in his hands.

42in box jump with a 20lb med ball… WE WORKIN ! pic.twitter.com/9xTZFurUdj — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 7, 2023

“WE WORKIN!” Omenihu proclaimed, as the clip ended up with over 2.5K likes and 300K views over its initial 19 hours on social media.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Charles Omenihu Workout Video

Different Chiefs supporters took to Twitter to comment on this clip. “Holy s***!!” One replied. “This man is something special #ChiefsKingdom.”

Another said: “You and Chris jones are about to absolutely destroy opposing O-lines…”

“Somehow, it looked so effortless, 😅” another admired, and a fourth wrote: “Looking forward to you giving offensive linemen nightmares. Excited to have you in #ChiefsKingdom 💯🙌👏.”

Finally, we’ll leave you with this self-explanatory GIF.

Chiefs Are Getting Athletic Freak in Charles Omenihu

Omenihu has always been a plus-athlete with room to grow as a football player. When he was first scouted out of Texas in 2019, NFL Network expert Lance Zierlein described him as a “raw” prospect with a “physique that says NFL defensive end.”

At the time, the veteran analyst highlighted his “NFL-ready frame with long limbs, broad shoulders and muscular legs,” as well as his “length” and “above-average play strength.” As you can see, the hard-working Omenihu has only improved on those physical attributes since entering the league.

The pass rusher isn’t just coming off his best NFL campaign at age 25 in 2022, but he’s also coming off his best stretch as a game-changer during the 2023 playoffs. All told, Omenihu accumulated 6.5 sacks last year if you combine regular season with the Niners’ three postseason outings.

According to Pro Football Focus, Omenihu also ranked second on San Francisco behind Nick Bosa with 62 quarterback pressures and 12 QB hits. He had a pass rush win-rate of 20.7%, which again was just behind Bosa at 23.5%.

One area Omenihu needs to make some changes is as a tackler. He missed five tackles in 2022 (including playoffs), with a high missed tackle rate of 23.8%.

Chiefs Meeting With Eastern Michigan EDGE Jose Ramirez Ahead of NFL Draft

The Chiefs held a virtual meeting with Eastern Michigan edge rusher Jose Ramirez at Omenihu’s position. The Draft Network’s Justin Melo announced the news on Twitter.

“@EMUFB EDGE Jose Ramirez posted 12.0 sacks & 19.5 TFL in 2022,” Melo voiced. “Ramirez was excellent at [the] Shrine Bowl, and recently met virtually with the #Texans, #Chiefs, #Giants & #Eagles. In-person w/ #Lions.”

A former JUCO success story, Ramirez told Melo that he was “living on his [friend’s] couch for that entire year” in California.

“He had his little room with another roommate,” Ramirez explained. “They had this couch out front and that’s where I stayed. There were like three other people living in the other room. Some mornings, I had to act like I was in my friend’s room. I don’t think the other people even knew I was living there. I didn’t want to get kicked off the couch. At night, I’d pretend like I was in my friend’s room before I headed back to the couch. I’d wake up a bit earlier so everybody else didn’t see me sleeping on the couch. It was a weird situation.”

That relentless personality appears to have transferred over to the game of football too. “I study a ton of film. That’s my main thing,” Ramirez noted. “I love watching and learning about football. I love watching pass rushers. I put in work, but my main thing is to watch and learn. I have a bunch of different primary moves and counters.”

Ramirez revealed that he has a meeting scheduled with the Chiefs in early April. As for his pitch to potential suitors, he stated: “I’m a disciplined guy first and foremost. I’m a relentless pass rusher. I’m relentless when it comes to stopping the pass and run. Just throw the tape on.”