Chiefs Late-Round Draft Pick Predicted to Make ‘Instant Impact’ in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs will be relying on their ability to scout and coach up prospects once again in 2023, and that means late-round contributors like Isiah Pacheco and Jaylen Watson will be called upon.

One of those new late-round impact players could be 2023 sixth rounder Keondre Coburn, a defensive tackle out of Texas. Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill pegged the 6-foot-2 lineman as one of three Chiefs rookies that he expects to make an “instant impact” on the football field — behind top prospects Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Rashee Rice.

Due to his low-round status, Coburn is probably the most intriguing selection by Rill.

Analyst Says Keondre Coburn Could Become Day 1 Contributor for Chiefs

“Anudike-Uzomah may not be the only rookie who positively impacts the Chiefs’ defensive line during the upcoming season,” Rill began while talking up Coburn. “There’s also Keondre Coburn, a former Texas DT whose five years of college experience could allow for a smooth transition to the NFL.”

Rill went on to call Coburn a potential “steal” in round six because of his “great athleticism” and his 6-foot-2, 332-pound frame. It helps that he’ll join a position of need at nose tackle — the Chiefs must have someone to step up here, whether it’s Derrick Nnadi, Danny Shelton or the rookie.

“It’s possible the former Longhorn could get early opportunities in games for Kansas City, as he should get to rotate into the spot next to Chris Jones,” Rill continued, noting: “Although Derrick Nnadi likely starts on the interior of the defensive line, Coburn has the potential to earn increased playing time if he gets off to a strong start.”

Nnadi was outplayed by Khalen Saunders and Brandon Williams in 2022, so barring a bounce back campaign, KC will be looking for Coburn to overtake him eventually. At Texas, the soon-to-be 23-year-old had 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss over his final four seasons, along with 95 total tackles.

NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein described him as a “stout but athletic nose tackle with nimble feet” and a strong bull rush. He’ll be a rotational player in the pros — like most one-tech D-tackles — but so long as he’s working in with Jones and Nnadi, his impact should be notable from day one.

Chiefs’ Felix Anudike-Uzomah & Rashee Rice Expected to Flourish in KC

As mentioned in the open, Rill also expects big things out of Anudike-Uzomah and Rice.

“Last year, the Chiefs used the No. 30 overall pick in the draft on defensive end George Karlaftis. The Purdue product became an immediate factor on the D-line, starting all 17 games during the 2022 season and recording six sacks,” Rill reasoned while discussing the 2023 first rounder. “Felix Anudike-Uzomah could have a similar path to success in 2023. He was the first player taken by the Chiefs in this year’s draft when he was selected with the No. 31 overall pick. Now, he’ll try to quickly carve out a role in the NFL.”

For both Anudike-Uzomah and Rice, it was the opportunity for early playing time that enticed Rill. “[Charles] Omenihu will likely get more snaps than Anudike-Uzomah at first, but that could change as the season progresses, especially if the rookie—who recorded 19.5 sacks in 26 games over his final two seasons at Kansas State—shows the type of strong pass-rushing ability he did late in his college career,” he concluded at defensive end.

At wide receiver, Rill’s thought process was similar. “With [JuJu] Smith-Schuster and [Mecole] Hardman no longer in the fold, the Chiefs will likely be looking for a WR or two to step up and play significant snaps in 2023,” he wrote. “Rashee Rice could fit the bill.”

The Bleacher Report analyst pointed to Rice’s quick start at minicamp, as well as his professional route-running and strength. “During his final season at SMU in 2022, Rice showed big-time playmaking ability, recording 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns,” Rill added. “He has the potential to quickly ascend Kansas City’s receiving depth chart early in 2023.”