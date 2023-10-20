Chiefs Superstar Travis Kelce Closes on New $6 Million Mansion [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has upgraded his living situation in a massive way, purchasing a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas.

The NFL pro closed on the new property on Tuesday, October 17, according to the New York Post’s Mary K. Jacob. She noted that the home was built in 1998, featuring six bedrooms, six baths and 17,000 square feet.

An aerial view of the luxurious grounds gives fans a small taste of what Kelce’s new abode has to offer. Jacob listed a “spacious six-car garage,” wine cellar, “‘Beverly Hills’-style pool area,” lighted tennis and pickleball court and miniature golf course.

The more secluded living space is also “situated on over 3 acres of pristine land,” per Jacob and the Post (more photos below).

Interior Photos of Travis Kelce’s New Mansion

Homes of the Rich shared several interior shots of Kelce’s new mansion, courtesy of photographer Brynn Burns.

Upon entering, Kelce’s new home opens up with an elegant and impressive grand foyer.

Although the interior design could be updated under new ownership, the current photos display a glass table and a large sphere-shaped chandelier. Four white columns support a welcoming balcony that overlooks the room.

Next up is a sleek open kitchen with marble walls and a clean white color scheme. There’s a floating island and tabletop seating included in the design, as well as ample upper and lower cabinet space.

Family is important to the Kelce’s and Travis’ new dining room appears to seat 10. This room flaunts yet another beautiful chandelier, as well as natural lighting and a view of the grounds.

Next to the kitchen, there’s also an enormous living space with two couches and two armchairs, plus a coffee table that matches the design.

This area appears to lead out into the backyard. Skylights complete the room.

There is also a wood-themed billiard room upstairs, with a fish tank and a fireplace included as of now.

And, of course, the wine cellar — which is more like a wine office at this new residence.

Finally, Homes of the Rich provided a small glimpse of what appears to be the master bedroom. Included is another fireplace and mini chandelier, plus a flat-screen T.V. mounted on the wall.

Exterior Photos of Travis Kelce’s New Mansion

Moving on to the exterior, the highlights are the six-car garage and swimming pool area.

The latter features a long, rectangular pool with plenty of seating around it. You can also see a balcony area on the backside of the second floor, as well as a small garden of flowers surrounding the patio.

The courtyard of the mansion’s garage engulfs you, with separate entranceways for each vehicle. There also appears to be a second floor above the center and right garages.

Rounding out the tour, you have the front driveway once again but from ground level this time. You can see the entrance to the motor court off to the left.

Not pictured, according to Homes of the Rich, are the home theater, gym, second kitchen, six baths, porte-cochère, mini golf course, tennis/pickleball court, additional outdoor patios and the five remaining bedrooms.

If the goal was to satisfy new megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift, Kelce’s $6 million mansion should do the job. Heck, it even rivals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ new $2.9 million property.