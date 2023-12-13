Recently Cut Chiefs WR Signs With AFC Playoff Contender

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season got underway on December 12 and there was a bunch of Kansas City Chiefs-related news on the league’s official transaction wire.

Within the KC organization, reserve tight end Gerritt Prince was placed on the practice squad/injured list while reserve linebacker Cole Christiansen was restored from the practice squad/injured list — per KSHB41 media member Nick Jacobs.

Christiansen suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Jets in Week 4 after being elevated twice early on. He did not record any statistics on 23 special teams snaps.

Recently cut Chiefs wide receiver prospect Chase Cota also signed with the Houston Texans practice squad after a little over two months inside the Kansas City organization.

We have signed Chase Cota to the practice squad and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 12, 2023

Cota initially joined the Chiefs on September 26 after spending preseason with the Detroit Lions. He was later released on December 5 as KC elected to bring in more safety depth with Bryan Cook injured.

The undrafted rookie played collegiate ball at UCLA for four seasons before transferring to Oregon. He registered 103 catches for 1,380 yards and nine receiving touchdowns over that five-year span in the PAC-12, per Sports Reference CFB.

Ex-Chiefs RB Jerrion Ealy Gets Workout With Saints

The final Chiefs-related mention on the NFL transaction wire involved former KC running back Jerrion Ealy.

The Ole Miss product was named in a string of RB workouts with the New Orleans Saints (via NFL insider Aaron Wilson). It appears NOLA went with veteran James Robinson over Ealy, but it is nice to see the former Chiefs UDFA getting some looks.

Ealy was signed and released several times with KC in 2022, going back to May of last year. Initially labeled as a potential “ace in the hole” on special teams because of his ability as a returner, the youngster gained some popularity within the fanbase.

Unfortunately, a PED suspension derailed Ealy’s rookie campaign, costing him six weeks of practice inside Andy Reid and Dave Toub’s system.

The Chiefs still shuffled the running back in and out of the organization one or two times after that and he even stuck with Kansas City for 2023 training camp, but he never factored in a regular season game. He’s been a free agent since August 29 of this year.