Chiefs Predicted to Land New ‘Monster’ Weapon for Patrick Mahomes

Mock draft predictions can be hit or miss, but experts were on the money when it came to the Kansas City Chiefs in round one of 2023 — as general manager Brett Veach ended up selecting a pass rusher that analysts linked to KC throughout the spring in Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Veach also attempted to trade up for another prospect that was often mocked to the Chiefs according to Dallas Cowboys insider Kyle Youmans on 105.3’s “The Draft Show,” so some of the initial projections have been on point so far. Having said that, ESPN scouting expert Steve Muench has KC going with an intriguing wide receiver in round two (at pick No. 62): Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee.

“The Chiefs adding a receiver after losing [JuJu] Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency makes sense,” Muench reasoned, “and getting Tillman here is a good-value pick to finish off the second round.”

Other wideouts selected on day two according to Muench were Jonathan Mingo (Carolina Panthers, No. 39), Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers, No. 45) and Jalin Hyatt (New England Patriots, No. 46). Both Mingo and Hyatt have been connected to KC throughout the spring.

Potential Chiefs NFL Draft Target Cedric Tillman Is ‘an Enticing Blend of Size, Skill & Toughness’

NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein labeled Tillman as a “monster” WR at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, and a second-round talent overall — so Muench’s prediction fits that description.

He detailed Tillman’s skillset, writing: “Highly competitive wideout with an enticing blend of size, skill and toughness that fits what teams look for in an NFL starter. Tillman was a monster in 2021, ringing up impressive performances against the likes of Alabama and Georgia. He proved he could catch the ball through contact underneath while imposing his size and ball skills on opponents when pulling in the deep ball. He has average speed and needs to play with better explosiveness out of his breaks, as NFL windows will become much tighter on the first two levels.”

That play-style led to a 1,000-yard season in 2021 that included 12 touchdowns and 16.9 yards per reception. After an injury, he finished with 417 yards and three TDs over six games his following season.

Zierlein noted that drop-off in his scouting report, concluding that “a high ankle sprain suffered in the third game of the season robbed him of a highly productive 2022, but his toughness to make it back early and compete late in the year has impressed evaluators.”

Tillman’s father, also named Cedric Tillman, was a late-round NFL wide receiver with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars from 1992 through 1995. An AFC national scout called the younger Tillman a “big-time gamer,” and Zierlein compared him to Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr.

Chiefs Still Have Other Team Needs Beside WR

Veach drafted Skyy Moore in round two last April and he definitely could go wide receiver again tonight, but there are other needs on this roster as well.

Anudike-Uzomah should solve the edge rusher depth issue for now, but defensive tackle is still shaky outside of Chris Jones. Derrick Nnadi — coming off a lackluster 2022 campaign — is currently the second starter with an assortment of reserve candidates behind them (Tershawn Wharton, Danny Shelton, Phil Hoskins, Byron Cowart and Daniel Wise).

Cornerback depth is also a mild concern and on the offensive side of the ball, right tackle is the biggest question mark heading into the new season. Don’t be surprised if the KC front office targets a new running back at some point tonight or tomorrow too, as this is a relatively deep class at the position.

For Veach and company, there are certainly still holes to fill in the draft, but wide receiver is near the top of the list — along with offensive and defensive tackle. We’ll see which route Kansas City decides to go in round two, and if they’re willing to trade up to land a prospect that they have their eye on.