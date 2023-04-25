Chiefs Coaches ‘Spent 2 Hours’ Chatting Up RB With Kansas Ties

The 2023 NFL Draft is just two days away and running back is certainly an area that the Kansas City Chiefs will look to add to both during the draft and potentially, after it.

As of now, the only ball carriers on the roster are Isaiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La’Mical Perine and RB/WR hybrid Jerrion Ealy. Last offseason, general manager Brett Veach chose to enter camp with eight backs including fullback Michael Burton. That leaves KC three or four short of their likely mark.

One RB name to watch is Deuce Vaughn out of Kansas State — a player that bears some similarities to Ealy, Edwards-Helaire and even veteran free agent Jerick McKinnon. Vaughn told KC Sports Network’s John Kurtz that he “spent two hours” watching film and speaking with Chiefs coaches after working out at their local pro day.

Deuce Vaughn says he talked to the Chiefs for two hours after their local pro day. Full interview on @KCSportsNetwork: https://t.co/8J6FiCJDaq pic.twitter.com/fq2cx0MFzZ — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) April 24, 2023

“[I] worked out with the running back coach [Todd Pinkston] and worked out with the special teams’ coordinator [Dave Toub],” Vaughn relayed. “[I] felt like I did really good, and I was able to go upstairs and talk with [Chiefs offensive coordinator] Matt Nagy and talk with the running back coach and even speak to Andy Reid a little bit. Just get to learn about their offense and pretty much portray myself and my football knowledge to them as well.”

The running back prospect also called Reid and Nagy “geniuses,” adding: “You can see why they won a couple of Super Bowls and why they’re gonna win a lot for years to come.”

Size Is the Biggest Concern for 5-Foot-5 NFL Draft Prospect Deuce Vaughn

When scouting Vaughn, the obvious concern is his 5-foot-5, 179-pound stature. Outside of the Darren Sproles of the league, not too many running backs make it in the NFL at that height and build.

Having said that, Coach Reid has never shied away from smaller ball carriers. On the current roster, Edwards-Helaire is only 5-foot-7 and Ealy is 5-foot-8. McKinnon is also a smaller RB at 5-foot-9, and former Philadelphia Eagles lead-rusher Brian Westbrook was 5-foot-10 — which is Pacheco’s height.

Size hasn’t stopped Vaughn from being successful throughout his collegiate career.

“He made an immediate impact, receiving Freshman All-American honors and the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award after leading the Wildcats with 642 rushing yards (123 carries, 5.2 per, seven TDs) and 434 receiving yards (25 receptions, 17.4 per, two TDs),” outlined NFL Network’s Chad Reuter. “He also returned kicks as a freshman (7-145-20.7) but did not as a sophomore, when he carried the load on offense.”

Reuter continued: “Vaughn ranked ninth in the FBS with 1,404 rushing yards (235 carries, 6.0 per) and tied for eighth with 18 rushing scores [in 2021]. He also led KSU with 49 receptions (468 yards, 9.6 per, four TDs) while starting all 13 games, earning first-team Associated Press All-American honors as an all-purpose player and second-team All-Big 12 Conference accolades as a running back. He repeated those honors in 2022, ranking eighth in the FBS with 1,558 yards (293 carries, 5.3 per) while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground. Vaughn led the FBS with 1,936 all-purpose yards (42-378-9.0, three TDs receiving) over 14 starts.”

The jack-of-all-trades is very reminiscent of Ealy as a prospect last offseason, and fits a mold that Reid and Veach have targeted in the past.

During the same scouting report, draft expert Lance Zierlein voiced: “Vaughn’s playing style is similar to that of former NFL running back Jacquizz Rodgers, but Rodgers was much heavier than Vaughn at a similar height. Despite the versatility, production and durability, teams might focus on his lack of size. However, he sees the field clearly, is fearless between the tackles, possesses quality contact balance and finds his way into the end zone as a runner and receiver.”

Zierlein concluded that “Vaughn has an uphill climb ahead of him, but his history of consistent, high-end production makes the climb to success seem achievable.”

Jerick McKinnon Could Still Re-Sign With Chiefs

In case you missed it, Veach spoke on the likelihood of a McKinnon reunion ahead of the draft, and there still feels like a strong possibility that the two sides will end up agreeing to terms sometime after the big rookie event in late April.

“There has been some talk with Jerick and he’s certainly a guy that we love and greatly admire,” Veach told reporters. “I think this follows a similar trajectory as last year where I think Jerick just likes to take his time and make sure that he’s ready to go both physically and mentally. I think the timeline last year was right after the draft where we were able to get with him, so I think once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up with a lot of these guys that might still have a chance to be on this roster.”

McKinnon re-signed with the Chiefs last June, sitting out Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and rejoining the organization just in time for minicamp.