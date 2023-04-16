High-Interest WR Visits With Chiefs Ahead of NFL Draft: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking into another wide receiver prospect according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

“Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell has intrigued NFL teams and has plenty of interest around the league heading into the NFL draft,” Wilson informed. “The former Wolverines Offensive Rookie of the Year visited the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs and worked out on campus for the Patriots, Lions, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, according to league sources.”

Wilson detailed Bell’s journey through the ranks, relaying: “A prolific high school player in Missouri, ranking third in state history in catches and yards behind Dorial Green-Beckham and Jeremy Maclin, Bell was a third-team All-Big Ten Conference selection last season and named Offensive Skill Player of the Year with 62 catches, 889 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for a touchdown and returned punts with a 22.5 average. He tore his ACL in 2021 after a 76-yard catch and 31-yard punt return.”

Leadership, Route-Running & Ball Skills Headline Ronnie Bell’s NFL Scouting Report

When looking through Bell’s scouting reports, three assets stand out: leadership, route-running ability and playmaking ball skills. Damian Parson of The Draft Network highlighted these factors when talking about the Michigan product.

“Bell is an established leader on this team. He has been voted as a team captain in back-to-back seasons,” Parson outlined. “As a wide receiver prospect, you should expect a good route-runner and salesman. Bell does a good job manipulating leverage by selling his stems. He has improved the suddenness out of his breaks to create ample separation in the quick and intermediate passing game.”

Based on these traits, Parson noted that Bell profiles as a “chain-moving receiver.”

The scouting expert added that “his stop/start ability and body control allow him to generate yards after the catch” as well, and “he thrives off pre-snap movement” with the ball skills to “pluck passes away from his frame.” Parson also touted his football IQ.

He concluded: “Bell projects as a No. 3 wide receiver and return specialist early in his career. His ability to get open and work from multiple alignments creates a fluid NFL offensive fit. He can become a movement piece for a passing game in 11-personnel (3WR) packages. There is developmental upside for Bell to become the second wide receiver behind an established No. 1 option. Bell’s return prowess will allow him to make an impact for a team while he finds his place within the offensive system.”

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein described Bell too, writing that he displays “the competitive spirit and work ethic expected inside the [Michigan] program.”

“His surprisingly low contested catch total is a bit deceiving, as the tape shows some incredible near-catches at challenging angles,” Zierlein continued. “So, his ball skills are a strength. He can catch what is thrown to him but might need to do it against zone or with help from scheme, as he potentially lacks the separation traits to get open consistently on the next level.”

Parson projected him as a third-round prospect in the draft.

Chiefs WR Richie James’ Contract Details Revealed

Speaking of wide receivers, the Chiefs signed veteran Richie James not too long ago but did not reveal his contract details at first.

Now, according to Over the Cap, they have. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $1.232 million and change. Below is a breakdown of the rest of the terms:

$1.08 million base salary.

$152,500 prorated bonus.

$400,000 guaranteed money.

$1.0925M cap hit.

That’s a very affordable deal for James, and if he doesn’t work out for KC in training camp, they could release him in order to save $540,000. Per Charles Goldman of USA Today Chiefs Wire, James’ cap hit “ranks 31st on the team with only 63 players on the 90-man roster thus far.”