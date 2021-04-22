Huge Chiefs Trade Proposal Would Send Mecole Hardman to Eagles

Despite having already added big names like Joe Thuney and Kyle Long to the offensive line this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are still searching for help at the tackle position — both for depth and a new starter on Patrick Mahomes’ blindside following the release of Eric Fisher in March.

The team’s aggressive pursuit of Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams in free agency, though it came up just short, suggests that an upgrade is still top of mind for general manager Brett Veach and company. With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft one week away, the Chiefs’ next best opportunity to land some fresh talent will come on April 29.

However, with Kansas City not scheduled to hit the clock until pick 31, a trade-up would be necessary to acquire one of this year’s elite prospects. On Thursday, April 22, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell floated one possible scenario that could push the Chiefs into the top half of the draft order.

Wild Proposal Sends Mecole Hardman & 3 Picks to Eagles

In a new mock draft exercise in which Barnwell proposed potential trades for all 32 picks, it was Andy Reid’s former club, the Philadelphia Eagles, who the ESPN analyst saw as the ideal partner for Kansas City.

Barnwell’s hypothetical proposal came with a steep price tag for the Chiefs, but one that netted them the No. 12 overall pick nonetheless. In exchange for No. 12 and a 2022 fifth-round pick, Barnwell has Kansas City sending this year’s first-rounder (No. 31), second-rounder (No. 63), next year’s second-rounder and wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Eagles.

Here was his explanation:

We know Andy Reid takes left tackle very seriously; he traded a first-round pick to the Bills for Jason Peters during his time with the Eagles and made Fisher his first draft pick after joining Kansas City. This would be a lot to give up for one player, but the Chiefs might think left tackle is just that important. By getting ahead of the Chargers and Vikings, Kansas City could have its pick of the non-Penei Sewell left tackles in the class. By making a deal with their old coach, the Eagles would get a first-round pick, two second-rounders and add a wide receiver with upside to their roster in Hardman, whose role with the Chiefs is capped by the presence of Tyreek Hill.

The most intriguing piece of this deal would be Hardman, who is entering his third season as a pro and is expected to take on an increased role this season following the departure of former No. 2 option Sammy Watkins. Still just 23 years old, the dynamic wideout has compiled 67 catches, 1,098 yards, 10 touchdowns and a pair of return touchdowns in his first 32 games. However, he has struggled with consistency early on.

Hardman has been working with former All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall this offseason, but the First Things First host unexpectedly called out his protege on television on April 16 for his lack of mental preparation.

“Look, I had Mecole here, the wide receiver for the Chiefs, yesterday, and I’m looking at him like, ‘Buddy, you haven’t once came in here and did any recovery stuff or did any of the mindset training that we do here.’ You are fast, you can catch the ball, your routes are amazing. But if you want to go from good to great, you have to train here,” Marshall said, pointing to his head.

Mecole Hardman FULL 2020 Highlights | Mecole Hardman 2020-2021 Highlights (Kansas City Chiefs)Mecole Hardman Highlights (2020) |Mecole Hardman 2020-21 Highlights | Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs Highlights | Mecole Hardman NFL Highlights #MecoleHardman #Hardman #WR #KC #Chiefs 2021-02-11T23:21:48Z

Chiefs Have 8 Draft Picks in 2021

While anything is possible, picking outside of the top 10 still might not be enough to secure one of the top two offensive tackle prizes this year: Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. Both players have consistently been projected inside the top eight selections to teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers, including in the latest ESPN joint mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

Still, Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker are strong consolation prizes.

As of writing, Veach and the Chiefs have eight picks in 2021, including additional fourth and fifth-round compensatory selections to offset the losses of Emmanuel Ogbah and Kendall Fuller last offseason.

Round 1 (No. 31 overall)

Round 2 (No. 63)

Round 3 (No. 95)

Round 4 (No. 127)

Round 4 (No. 144 – compensatory)

Round 5 (No. 159)

Round 5 (No. 181 – compensatory)

Round 7 (No. 223)

